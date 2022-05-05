KZN man who shot two women and two children, before turning gun on himself, dies in hospital

A KwaDukuza man who shot two women and two children in an alleged domestic dispute before turning the gun on himself has died, paramedic services said on Thursday afternoon.

The man allegedly drove himself to the Stanger Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The other four injured have been taken to hospital in critical conditions.

KwaZulu-Natal police also confirmed the incident.

"Police are still busy at the scene," spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said.

IPSS spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said they had responded to the shooting in Shakaville.



"We received reports of a multiple shooting in Shakaville. It is alleged there was a domestic dispute and two adult females and two children were shot with multiple gunshot wounds."

He said the assailant then turned the gun on himself, but died on arrival at Stanger Hospital.



