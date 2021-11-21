Two youngsters die after being struck by lightning during soccer game in Mpumalanga

Two men died and 10 more people were injured after being struck by lightning at a soccer field in Sheepmoor, Ermelo, in Mpumalanga.

Paramedics found two men believed to be at least 18 years old lying under a tree while other people were scattered around the soccer field on Saturday evening.

Medics assessed the two and found that they had died. Ten other men and women had sustained minor to serious injuries, said ER24 paramedics.

They were transported to Ermelo Hospital.

According to the SA Weather Service, widespread rainfall and thunderstorms are expected across most parts of the country this weekend until Tuesday.