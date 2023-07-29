24m ago

Share

Two youngsters to jeté off to Berlin after stellar performances at international ballet competition

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Noelia Schulz competing in the SA International Ballet Competition.
Noelia Schulz competing in the SA International Ballet Competition.
Orlovska Dance Academy
  • Two Johannesburg youngsters will be jetting off to Berlin, Germany, after being offered a two-week scholarship following their performances at the SA International Ballet Competition this week. 
  • The competition has been likened to the "Olympics of ballet", and it is notoriously difficult for dancers to place well.
  • Rahl Burke and Noelia Schulz were offered a place at the prestigious Berlin State Ballet School.

Two young South African ballet dancers have been offered a two-week scholarship to a prestigious German ballet school after excelling at an international competition.

Rahl Burke, 16, and Noelia Schulz, 11, were offered a place at the Berlin State Ballet School after competing in the SA International Ballet Competition in Cape Town this week.

Both dancers train at the Orlovska Dance Academy in Johannesburg.

Orlovska dance teacher Alisa Balayan said the dancers competed against students from some of the most highly ranked dance institutions around the world. She said the competition was "like the Olympics of ballet" and that it is notoriously difficult for dancers to place well.

The competition was launched in 2008 and allows dancers to compete in three age groups in both classical ballet and contemporary categories. It has been dubbed "Africa's finest and most established ballet event".

Among the assessors were Ted Brandsen, director of the Dutch National Ballet; Feng Ying, director and artistic director of the National Ballet of China; Hyo Jung Jun, director of the Incheon City Ballet in South Korea; and Christoph Boehm from the Berlin State Ballet School.

Rahl Burke, 16, competing in the South African Int
Rahl Burke competing in the SA International Ballet Competition.

Burke has been dancing for just over two years. He took up the ballet slipper after retiring from competitive gymnastics when a teacher suggested that he try dance.

Burke's mother, Shanti Govender, said her son retired because competing nationally and internationally in gymnastics had taken a toll on his body.

He enrolled in a dance school and soon surpassed many of his fellow dancers.

He joined Mzansi Ballet shortly afterwards and has been receiving dedicated tutoring at Orlovska.

READ | Raising the barre: On pointe Cape Flats dancer lands New York scholarship

"Many children start learning ballet from the age of four or five and, of course, Rahl started much later. But he really took it seriously," said Govender.

Despite undergoing surgery on his knee in December, which required almost four months of rest, Burke won a bronze and was offered the bursary by Boehm.

"Competition always helps to drive him," said Govender.

"Even when he competed in gymnastics, he would train for six hours a day."

Rahl Burke, 16, competing in the South African Int
Rahl Burke.

Burke said that, alongside hard work, he focuses on the fundamentals of dance and understanding that each movement is beneficial.

He hopes to pursue a career in dance and performance art, and believes the scholarship is a step towards that dream.

"It's so surreal. There were other dancers who have been dancing since they were five, yet I was able to make it to finals. It's so motivating. I'm going somewhere," he said.

He added:

I love ballet. It's the only art form where you have to put in as much effort as possible yet make it look as effortless as possible.

Schulz said she started dancing at the age of three, primarily because her friends were dancing too. However, she soon uncovered a natural talent and deep passion for ballet.

She hopes to go on to perform in the Royal Ballet in the UK.

She competed in a category with dancers as old as 13 and was showered with praise for her performance, said her mother, Otilia Deli-Schulz.

Schulz won silver in a category where no one walked away with gold.

Deli-Schulz said her daughter's passion is ballet.

"She is very talented but she also works very hard and is focused. She just received an academic award in school, and after school hours she has training for three to four hours a day. It's like having a second shift, but she has never asked to stay home instead of training," said Deli-Schulz.

She added that her daughter had often been complimented for her performances, saying her small frame does not detract from her huge stage presence.

"Her joy and elegance on stage is like fairy dust floating and touching the audience. It opens a wonderful new world of entertainment."

Noelia Schulz, 11, competing in the South African
Noelia Schulz.

News24 previously reported that Orlovska Dance Academy had commissioned a mural to raise awareness about Russia's invasion of Ukraine by bringing attention to the efforts of the Ukrainian Association of SA.

READ | Ukrainian-SA dancer hopes to draw attention to efforts to stop Russian war

Balayan, who was born in Ukraine, moved to South Africa when she was 21. She is a third-generation ballet dancer. Her grandparents were principal soloists in the Soviet Union, as was her mother.

She teaches the Vaganova method, a ballet technique that was once practised by the famous dancer and choreographer Mikhail Baryshnikov.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgsport
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
96% - 10353 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
4% - 464 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault

26 Jul

LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.27
+3.3%
Rand - Pound
22.19
+2.0%
Rand - Euro
19.05
+1.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.48
+1.9%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.9%
Platinum
935.27
-0.2%
Palladium
1,245.03
+1.0%
Gold
1,959.39
0.0%
Silver
24.34
0.0%
Brent Crude
84.99
+0.9%
Top 40
73,120
+0.3%
All Share
78,507
+0.3%
Resource 10
63,327
-1.2%
Industrial 25
108,466
+1.4%
Financial 15
17,329
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo