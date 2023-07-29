Two youngsters to jeté off to Berlin after stellar performances at international ballet competition

Two Johannesburg youngsters will be jetting off to Berlin, Germany, after being offered a two-week scholarship following their performances at the SA International Ballet Competition this week.

The competition has been likened to the "Olympics of ballet", and it is notoriously difficult for dancers to place well.

Rahl Burke and Noelia Schulz were offered a place at the prestigious Berlin State Ballet School.

Two young South African ballet dancers have been offered a two-week scholarship to a prestigious German ballet school after excelling at an international competition.

Rahl Burke, 16, and Noelia Schulz, 11, were offered a place at the Berlin State Ballet School after competing in the SA International Ballet Competition in Cape Town this week.

Both dancers train at the Orlovska Dance Academy in Johannesburg.

Orlovska dance teacher Alisa Balayan said the dancers competed against students from some of the most highly ranked dance institutions around the world. She said the competition was "like the Olympics of ballet" and that it is notoriously difficult for dancers to place well.

The competition was launched in 2008 and allows dancers to compete in three age groups in both classical ballet and contemporary categories. It has been dubbed "Africa's finest and most established ballet event".

Among the assessors were Ted Brandsen, director of the Dutch National Ballet; Feng Ying, director and artistic director of the National Ballet of China; Hyo Jung Jun, director of the Incheon City Ballet in South Korea; and Christoph Boehm from the Berlin State Ballet School.

Supplied Orlovska Dance Academy

Burke has been dancing for just over two years. He took up the ballet slipper after retiring from competitive gymnastics when a teacher suggested that he try dance.



Burke's mother, Shanti Govender, said her son retired because competing nationally and internationally in gymnastics had taken a toll on his body.

He enrolled in a dance school and soon surpassed many of his fellow dancers.

He joined Mzansi Ballet shortly afterwards and has been receiving dedicated tutoring at Orlovska.

READ | Raising the barre: On pointe Cape Flats dancer lands New York scholarship

"Many children start learning ballet from the age of four or five and, of course, Rahl started much later. But he really took it seriously," said Govender.

Despite undergoing surgery on his knee in December, which required almost four months of rest, Burke won a bronze and was offered the bursary by Boehm.

"Competition always helps to drive him," said Govender.

"Even when he competed in gymnastics, he would train for six hours a day."

Supplied Orlovska Dance Academy

Burke said that, alongside hard work, he focuses on the fundamentals of dance and understanding that each movement is beneficial.

He hopes to pursue a career in dance and performance art, and believes the scholarship is a step towards that dream.

"It's so surreal. There were other dancers who have been dancing since they were five, yet I was able to make it to finals. It's so motivating. I'm going somewhere," he said.

He added:

I love ballet. It's the only art form where you have to put in as much effort as possible yet make it look as effortless as possible.

Schulz said she started dancing at the age of three, primarily because her friends were dancing too. However, she soon uncovered a natural talent and deep passion for ballet.



She hopes to go on to perform in the Royal Ballet in the UK.

She competed in a category with dancers as old as 13 and was showered with praise for her performance, said her mother, Otilia Deli-Schulz.

Schulz won silver in a category where no one walked away with gold.

Deli-Schulz said her daughter's passion is ballet.

"She is very talented but she also works very hard and is focused. She just received an academic award in school, and after school hours she has training for three to four hours a day. It's like having a second shift, but she has never asked to stay home instead of training," said Deli-Schulz.

She added that her daughter had often been complimented for her performances, saying her small frame does not detract from her huge stage presence.

"Her joy and elegance on stage is like fairy dust floating and touching the audience. It opens a wonderful new world of entertainment."

Supplied Orlovska Dance Academy

News24 previously reported that Orlovska Dance Academy had commissioned a mural to raise awareness about Russia's invasion of Ukraine by bringing attention to the efforts of the Ukrainian Association of SA.

READ | Ukrainian-SA dancer hopes to draw attention to efforts to stop Russian war

Balayan, who was born in Ukraine, moved to South Africa when she was 21. She is a third-generation ballet dancer. Her grandparents were principal soloists in the Soviet Union, as was her mother.

She teaches the Vaganova method, a ballet technique that was once practised by the famous dancer and choreographer Mikhail Baryshnikov.



