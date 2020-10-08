12m ago

Tyrone Philander shot at from a car while fetching water - resident

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Tyrone Philander who was shot dead.
  • Ravensmead residents described Tyrone Philander as friendly and talkative.
  • It's alleged that Tyrone was on his way to fetch water from a nearby community tap when someone shot him.
  • No arrests have been made.

Ravensmead residents described murdered Tyrone Philander, the brother of former South African cricket player Vernon Philander, as a friendly and talkative person.

According to a Ravensmead resident who asked not to be named, Tyrone's murder came as a shock to them because "he was very friendly".

He said Tyrone was on his way to fetch water from a nearby community tap when a car pulled up and someone started firing shots at the 32-year-old.

"We're not sure what's going on, but it was a very sad sight to see."

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said the shooting happened about 13:10 on Wednesday on the corners of 7th Avenue and Webner Street in Ravensmead.

"A 32-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded," said Van Wyk.

Another neighbour said that she was at work when Tyrone was killed. She said she would never forget the chats they used to have.

Philander's family described the murder as brutal and asked to be allowed to mourn privately.

No arrests have been made.

"Anyone with any information about this fatal shooting incident is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Nyameko Mnqayi, [on]  079 894 1278/021 933 9000 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111," said Van Wyk.

