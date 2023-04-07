29m ago

Share

UAE refuses Gupta extradition request on a technicality, but NPA says SA 'ticked all the boxes'

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Atul Gupta pictured in 2010. The UAE has refused South Africa's request to extradite the Gupta brothers.
Atul Gupta pictured in 2010. The UAE has refused South Africa's request to extradite the Gupta brothers.
  • The United Arab Emirates has refused South Africa's request to extradite the Gupta brothers.
  • The justice department was notified of the decision in a diplomatic note on Thursday, even though the decision was made in February already.
  • South African authorities were shocked by the decision. The prosecuting authority said all technical processes had been complied with and all boxes had been ticked.

South African authorities are shocked by the dismissal of a request to have Gupta brothers, Rajesh and Atul, extradited from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to South Africa to face money laundering and fraud charges.

What's worse is that the decision was made in February already but South Africa was only informed about it this week.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said his department learnt with "shock and dismay" on Thursday, through a note verbale (diplomatic note) via the South African embassy in Abu Dhabi, that the application had been denied.

In a briefing on Friday, Lamola said the Guptas appeared in court in the UAE on 13 February without South Africa being notified.

In addition, South Africa requested an update on the case in February and March, but it was not provided. The first update came on Thursday night, he said.

"Whether we have received an English version of the note verbale, we did. But the summary of the judgment was in Arabic so we had to work overnight. We received it at 8pm and had to work overnight to interpret the summary of the judgment. That is the life we have been living with the authorities in the UAE."

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Lamola said the application was denied on the basis of a technicality, and added that they were not asked to provide any clarity.

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi said the National Prosecuting Authority had complied with all "technical aspects" of the case and "ticked all the boxes".

She said: 

We worked extremely closely with the UAE authorities.

"To assume legal process was not followed correctly is absolutely incorrect."

The justice department is awaiting a copy of the full judgment.

One of the technical issues that reportedly led to the dismissal of the extradition request was the cancellation of a warrant of arrest regarding the charges of fraud and corruption, Batohi explained.

READ | Atul, Rajesh Gupta applied for asylum in Cameroon and Central African Republic: report

She said the warrant in question, which was the first to be issued, had not included all the charges. A second warrant was then issued with all charges included.

She said this could easily have been explained if the UAE court had provided the NPA with an opportunity to respond.

The court found that on the charge of money laundering, the crime in question was alleged to have been committed in the UAE, and the UAE therefore had the jurisdiction to prosecute.

Lamola said his department had been left "bemused" by the decision and would engage with the UAE to lodge an appeal.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rajesh guptaronald lamolaatul guptaunited arab emiratesextraditioncrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the DA’s proposed 'moonshot pact' stands a chance in the 2024 general elections?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, there’s too much ego in coalition politics
51% - 1065 votes
Yes, it’s their best shot at ousting the ANC
49% - 1003 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.23
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
22.68
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.90
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.18
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Platinum
1,007.43
0.0%
Palladium
1,466.32
0.0%
Gold
2,007.79
+0.0%
Silver
24.97
-0.1%
Brent Crude
85.12
+0.2%
Top 40
71,379
0.0%
All Share
77,114
0.0%
Resource 10
68,515
0.0%
Industrial 25
103,070
0.0%
Financial 15
15,748
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
Garden project to promote peace in Kensington informal settlement

04 Apr

Garden project to promote peace in Kensington informal settlement
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech

03 Apr

WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech
How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi

31 Mar

How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

30 Mar

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23089.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo