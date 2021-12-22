1h ago

Uber claims it made over 65 000 'vaccination trips' across SA in 2021

accreditation
Compiled by Canny Maphanga
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
  • Uber's Year In Review reflected on what people ate, places they travelled to, and so much more.
  • According to the report, the e-hailing company enabled over 65 000 vaccination trips across SA.
  • A Joburg passenger was found to have topped the charts, with 2 275 trips this year.

Uber SA says it has enabled over 65 000 "vaccination trips" across South Africa, with a value of more than R4 million.

This was revealed in the key travel trends in Uber's "Year In Review", which looks back over the year to reflect on what people ate, where they travelled, and so much more. 

"As we all know, 2021 continued to be dramatically shaped by lockdowns and an ever-evolving global pandemic, and as everyone adapted to this 'new normal', people continued to use Uber in all different ways to suit their changing needs – whether it be from their homes, on their holidays, at their place of work, and everywhere in between," Uber Sub-Saharan Africa general manager Frans Hiemstra said.

Key travel trends from 2021 showed that Johannesburg was the most forgetful city, followed by Cape Town, with 99 items left behind in cars across Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

These items include cellphones, keys, WiFi routers and toilet paper.

"With the easing of restrictions, it became clear that there was a travel bug, as airports were the most visited areas, with OR Tambo and Cape Town International Airports being the most popular.

"Enthusiastic travellers were ready to soak up the summer sun in Cape Town and Durban as we saw airport trips increase by 18% and 19% from September to October, compared with the three months prior," Hiemstra added.

READ | E-hailing drivers march through Cape Town

In addition, Uber SA also launched in 31 areas in 2021, giving it a presence to 46 areas, and making its mobility business accessible to 80% of the urban population.

Trends further revealed that the Garden Route district made it to the top five areas in which Uber operates.

An Uber rider in Johannesburg topped the charts in South Africa, with 2 275 trips this year.

"One rider has taken an Uber in five different cities in a space of five months – from March 2021 to August 2021," Hiemstra said.

Among other things, the pandemic accelerated food and grocery delivery, with Uber Eats expanding to 33 new areas this year, making the service available in over 40 urban areas and towns.

According to trends, there are more than 600 active grocery and convenience stores on Uber Eats in South Africa – an increase of over 1 860% since last year.

Hiemstra added: 

The largest order in South Africa was a customer who ordered R15 000 worth of groceries, containing over 700 individual items.

Coca-Cola is the number one selling grocery item in South Africa, with more than 16 000 orders made this year alone.

Bread was a close second, with over 15 000 orders.

Chicken, in all forms, remains top of the list for the most ordered dish this year, followed by pizzas and burgers. 

READ | Uber Eats makes its first-ever delivery to space – billionaire delivers canned beef, boiled mackerel

"Some unique ingredients are on the rise, though, and look to be hot commodities in 2022. Salmon is as popular as ever, tofu is the reigning queen of the vegan world, and we predict avocado will remain our favourite toast companion," Hiemstra said.

Delivery people in South Africa collectively travelled over 575 6835km, delivering groceries and essential goods this year.

Read more on:
uber sasouth africatransport
