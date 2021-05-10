Uber says it will assist police after missing Yolandi Botes' body found in Vaal River

Uber says it is saddened to hear the news of Yolandi Botes' death.

Botes went missing after allegedly taking an Uber from ORT airport.

Police confirmed that the body parts of a woman found in the Vaal River last week, were those of Botes.

E-hailing app platform Uber says it is saddened to learn the news of Yolandi Botes' death.



She went missing after allegedly hailing a ride from OR Tambo International Airport on 26 April.



"Our thoughts and hearts go out to the family of the victim during this difficult time. While there is nothing to suggest that this incident is Uber-related, our Law Enforcement Relations Team (LERT) are working closely with local authorities to support their investigation," Uber told News24 on Monday.

Free State police are investigating a murder case after Botes' body parts were found in the Vaal River last week.

"On Tuesday 2021.05.04, a father and son went fishing at the Holiday Resort in Villiers next to the Vaal River. The boy walked around and saw something in the water that looked like a part of a body," spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele told News24 in a brief statement on Monday.

Police were subsequently called to the scene, and, "... it was confirmed to be a human foot".

Police divers were called to the scene, and a number of body parts, believed to be of a white woman, were found.

"It is confirmed that the body is that of a woman that [sic] was reported as missing in Brakpan on 26 April 2021. The linkage could be made by a tattoo she had.

"It was confirmed that the body is that of Yolandi Botes (34)," Makhele added.

#HelpBringYolandiHome#MissingInSAMISSING ADULT ALERT: Yolandi Botes 35Yr 26 April 2021. SAPS OR TAMBO GP. @MCVENTA pic.twitter.com/pUBe2RIHeH — Pascoe Investigations PTY LTD (@LtdPascoe) May 1, 2021

Police are calling on anyone with information who can assist in resolving the murder case, to come forward.