UCT council resolves to scrap fee block amid protests

The UCT council resolved to suspend fee blocks for students.

The council held a special sitting on Monday amid several days of student protests.

The chairperson of the council says the cumulative fee debt at UCT currently stands at R317.8 million.

The council meeting sat to consider the difficult issue of unpaid fees because it prevents some students from re-registering for the new academic year.

The chairperson of the council, Babalwa Ngonyama, said: "Cumulative fee debt at UCT currently stands at R317.8 million. At the same time, we provide financial support every year to about 50% of our undergraduate students and about 35% of our postgraduate students. For the 2021 academic year, this financial support amounted to approximately R1.7 billion."

She said that, for some students, but not all, the council agreed to suspend the block on students re-registering for the 2021 academic year.

"This suspension was for one year only and, for the 2022 academic year, students with fee arrears of more than R10 000 have so far not been permitted to register, subject to appeal," Ngonyama said.

The Student Representative Council (SRC) has been leading the charge, demanding that the university halt all campus activity, as students are still faced with outstanding debt.



Ngonyama said they are aware that there are students with a fee debt higher than R10 000, who have the potential to complete their course of study.



"The special meeting of council was called to consider the plight of these students. The provision of progressive financial assistance for students at undergraduate and postgraduate levels are important interventions that contribute to the current socio-economic challenges facing the country," said Ngonyama.

Last week, students held a number of demonstrations across the campus regarding registration and outstanding fee debt issues.

On Sunday evening, students gathered and demonstrated outside UCT's upper campus, where they decided to occupy the campus steps overnight.

More than 100 students staged a sit-in overnight in solidarity with students, who would be taken out of transit residences and essentially be left homeless, should the council decision not go in their favour.