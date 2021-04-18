1h ago

add bookmark

UCT evacuates students as runaway veldfire rages on

Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Students were being evacuated from UCT as a fire made its way to the university. (Twitter, Riddlemethis)
Students were being evacuated from UCT as a fire made its way to the university. (Twitter, Riddlemethis)
  • The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Services is battling a runaway fire at Rhodes Memorial, which has reached the University of Cape Town. 
  • The university said students have been evacuated from the campus by emergency services support staff.
  • The fire has destroyed parts of the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant and Tea Garden located on the slopes of Table Mountain.

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has begun evacuating students from the campus as a runaway veldfire close to Rhodes Memorial wreaked havoc on Sunday. 

"All UCT students have been evacuated from campus by emergency services support staff. We have taken them to predetermined locations," UCT's spokesperson, Elijah Moholola, said.

He added the university would continue to work with and support SanParks and the City of Cape Town to extinguish the blaze.

The City's Fire and Rescue Services was closely monitoring the fire on Sunday.

The blaze was located close to the M3 highway on the slopes of Table Mountain. 

The City said there was no cause for people to be evacuated.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said at this stage, they have asked residents to be cautious.

"Close all windows and doors to prevent drafts and reduce heat. Should there be an immediate threat to your property, damp down your garden using a hose or irrigation system."

READ | Runaway veld fire: Rhodes Memorial restaurant damaged, hikers and visitors urged to evacuate

She added Disaster Risk Management was monitoring the situation closely.

"Wildfire creates smoky conditions, so it's important for everyone to reduce exposure to smoke. Wildfire smoke irritates your eyes, nose, throat and lungs. Children, pregnant women, people living with asthma and heart disease need to be especially careful," Powell said.

The veldfire has destroyed parts of the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant and Tea Garden located on the slopes of the mountain.

Meanwhile, the Table Mountain National Park urged all hikers within the Newlands and Rhodes Memorial area to evacuate with immediate effect.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said the situation was serious with the fire spreading towards sections of UCT.

"The public is urged to avoid the area and allow the authorities to do their work. The wind is slowly picking up, which is a cause for concern. The City of Cape Town firefighting service as well as teams from SanParks and Working on Fire are on the scene already."

Bredell added the authorities on the ground would inform members of the public immediately should the situation become more serious.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uctcape townwestern capefires
Lottery
1 Daily Lotto player bags R407k!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
52% - 622 votes
Yes, at work
17% - 204 votes
No, I've never experienced this
31% - 364 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.31
(0.0)
GBP/ZAR
19.81
(0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.15
(0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.07
(0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(0.0)
Gold
1,776.67
(0.0)
Silver
25.97
(0.0)
Platinum
1,203.79
(0.0)
Brent Crude
66.77
(-0.3)
Palladium
2,781.00
(0.0)
All Share
68,699
(+1.3)
Top 40
62,898
(+1.3)
Financial 15
12,446
(+0.8)
Industrial 25
89,364
(+0.8)
Resource 10
70,350
(+2.2)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution

16 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution
FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills...

15 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills development, mentorship
FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine

14 Apr

FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo