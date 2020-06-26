3m ago

add bookmark

UCT lecturer to be investigated after sexual assault claim made on social media

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Gallo images/ Getty images
  • A lecturer at UCT will be probed after a sexual assault allegation was made against him on social media. 
  • The allegation was made after the university shared a post honouring the lecturer's work.
  • The matter has been reported to the university's Office for Inclusivity and Change and the authorities.

A lecturer at the University of Cape Town will be the subject of an investigation after a sexual assault allegation was made against him on social media, the university has said.

The sexual assault allegations came after the university shared a post, honouring the lecturer's contribution to the Actuarial Science department on Wednesday.

The moment took a sharp turn when a Twitter user shared a thread on how the lecturer had allegedly sexually assaulted her in 2012.

In her post, she shared how she became acquainted with the lecturer through a mutual friend at the university.

On this particular day, the lecturer offered to give her a lift home as they were heading in the same direction.

READ | Dozens of girls at India abuse shelter contract coronavirus

The lecturer allegedly did not stop at her destination, but drove straight to his home, where he allegedly locked the door and forced himself on her.

She said that she was able to get away and called for help.

UCT has since removed the post, because of the allegations made against the lecturer, as it institutes a probe.

"The University of Cape Town is investigating allegations of gender-based violence made on social media against a lecturer", UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said in a statement. 

The university said the incident was reported to their Office for Inclusivity and Change and that relevant authorities are in contact with the woman.

"UCT reiterates that the principle of 'innocent until proven guilty' is applicable in this matter".

"All staffing matters must be managed through fair processes in accordance with the university's policies and legislation," said Moholola.

Related Links
'It is epistemic violence and we stand by this' - UCT Black Academic Caucus on Nattrass commentary
Amapantsula unite against GBV
Calls to GBV centre slowly dropped as regulations were eased, statistics show
Read more on:
uctcape townsexual assaulteducation
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
In your experience, how many people in your community are wearing masks in public?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The vast majority
70% - 766 votes
It's 50/50
17% - 188 votes
Most people are not wearing masks
13% - 145 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.21
(-0.57)
ZAR/GBP
21.35
(-0.15)
ZAR/EUR
19.33
(-0.43)
ZAR/AUD
11.85
(-0.29)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.60)
Gold
1763.07
(-0.10)
Silver
17.83
(+0.43)
Platinum
800.00
(-0.57)
Brent Crude
41.40
(+1.46)
Palladium
1848.00
(+0.05)
All Share
54176.48
(+0.49)
Top 40
49974.95
(+0.49)
Financial 15
10142.71
(-0.29)
Industrial 25
75194.16
(+0.62)
Resource 10
50830.45
(+0.68)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in...

5h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in her free time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery

24 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20178.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo