UCT lecturer to be investigated after sexual assault claim made on social media

A lecturer at UCT will be probed after a sexual assault allegation was made against him on social media.

The allegation was made after the university shared a post honouring the lecturer's work.

The matter has been reported to the university's Office for Inclusivity and Change and the authorities.

A lecturer at the University of Cape Town will be the subject of an investigation after a sexual assault allegation was made against him on social media, the university has said.



The sexual assault allegations came after the university shared a post, honouring the lecturer's contribution to the Actuarial Science department on Wednesday.

The moment took a sharp turn when a Twitter user shared a thread on how the lecturer had allegedly sexually assaulted her in 2012.

In her post, she shared how she became acquainted with the lecturer through a mutual friend at the university.

On this particular day, the lecturer offered to give her a lift home as they were heading in the same direction.

READ | Dozens of girls at India abuse shelter contract coronavirus

The lecturer allegedly did not stop at her destination, but drove straight to his home, where he allegedly locked the door and forced himself on her.

She said that she was able to get away and called for help.

UCT has since removed the post, because of the allegations made against the lecturer, as it institutes a probe.

"The University of Cape Town is investigating allegations of gender-based violence made on social media against a lecturer", UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said in a statement.



The university said the incident was reported to their Office for Inclusivity and Change and that relevant authorities are in contact with the woman.

"UCT reiterates that the principle of 'innocent until proven guilty' is applicable in this matter".

"All staffing matters must be managed through fair processes in accordance with the university's policies and legislation," said Moholola.