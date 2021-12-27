UCT master's student creates online tool to make African cultures, languages accessible online

Chido Dzinotyiwei, 25, is the founder of an innovative learning tool: Vambo Academy.

The tool allows users to explore and learn about the world of African languages.

The online academy aims to make African cultures and languages accessible online.

Zimbabwean born and South African raised, Chido Dzinotyiwei, 25, was navigating through a gap year after her honours degree at the University of Cape Town when she gave life to an innovative online learning tool: Vambo Academy.

It allows users to explore, experience and learn about the world of African languages, cultures, traditions, people and more at their own pace. Vambo means "origin" in chiShona.

"During that time, I needed some extra money to get fuel to go to interviews and stuff like that. I tried different things, like babysitting, etc. and then I realised that there were a few Shona families in the neighbourhood who had children that couldn't speak Shona.

"So, I started teaching Shona and from then on, Vambo Academy was born," she told News24.

The 25-year-old founder explained that when she moved to South Africa, she didn't fully grasp the English language or any other local languages. When she began school, she was able to do so but started losing the Shona language.

"I then slowly started losing Shona because I was only speaking English and isiZulu at school. I think it comes from not being surrounded by the language and no resources to practise the language," she added.

READ | Indigenous languages must be celebrated. This is why

Dzinotyiwei, who is a Master of Commerce student at UCT's Graduate School of Business, created the tool with the goal of making African languages and cultures accessible online.

When the academy started, it was targeting children. However, data has shown a huge spike in adults seeking to learn more languages.

"They want to learn a language based on where they live, so adults based in the Western Cape want to learn isiXhosa. In Pretoria, people want to learn Setswana.

"The most popular languages are isiZulu and isiXhosa," Dzinotyiwei explained.

Considering the inequality gaps in the country, Dzinotyiwei said they tried to make their offering as affordable as possible by charging R150 a month. For only that amount, she said, one can access all the languages on the platform.

The tech platform, which launched in August, has seen - through its most popular offering - about 260 virtual lessons since its launch.

This includes one-on-one and group sessions which average up to four people to one tutor.

"Our main focus is to make sure our content is accurate, excellent, and teaches people.

"From there, we can definitely collaborate with tertiary, etc., to incorporate it with learning systems- even corporate. But now we are just focusing on making sure that it provides the best level of linguistic content," she added.

Learn more about the academy here.





Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.