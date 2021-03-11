35m ago

add bookmark

UCT students hold mass meetings to discuss issues, including 'financial exclusion'

Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
UCT SRC holds mass meeting to discuss possible shut down.
UCT SRC holds mass meeting to discuss possible shut down.
Marvin Charles
  • The Student Representative Council of the University of Cape Town has vowed its response to the Wits protest will be felt on the ground.
  • The SRC wants all students to be allowed to register and for student debt to be scrapped. 
  • Calls have intensified for Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande to resign amid growing discourse in higher learning institutions. 

Fed up students of the University of Cape Town (UCT) held a mass meeting on campus on Thursday to discuss a long list of issues which they claim the university has ignored.

According to the Student Representative Council (SRC), there were around 2 500 students facing financial exclusion with a combined debt of more than R115 million.

On Thursday, SRC representatives said they had not yet received a response from university management. Thousands gathered at the university's lower campus at Graca Lawns. 

SRC president Declan Dyer told News24 they have been in talks with the university over financial exclusion since December.

"We want the university to feel our presence here and feel our anger. We will find a resolution after the meeting and we will be guided by students on what they want us to do."

He said should students call for a shut down the SRC would oblige. 

"We stand in solidarity with Wits and with all the other institutions, their struggles are ours as well," Dyer added.

WATCH | Student funding: 'I will contribute myself, whatever little money I have' - Magashule

The mass meeting at UCT follows protest action in Johannesburg when Wits University students took to the streets.

On Wednesday, students blocked off the busy Empire Road in Johannesburg. They are protesting because they want the university to be allowed to register for the 2021 academic year regardless of the amount they owe in historical debt.

According to Wits' SRC, when the year began, they had 8 142 students who were at risk of financial exclusion. As it stands there are 6 332 who are at risk of financial exclusion.

READ MORE | Student funding a national crisis, says Wits Vice-Chancellor in wake of protests over fees

UCT's SRC is also calling for the resignation of Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande.

"We have long lost confidence in his ability to ensure the interests of students and cannot be subjected to an anti-student individual," Dyer said. 

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola told News24 the budget approved by the UCT Council for 2020 had to be substantially reduced.

"Despite these financial and related pressures, UCT has made available limited funding to provide some financial assistance to students who still have outstanding fees for the 2020 academic year and who are at risk of being unable to continue with their studies in 2021.

"The university's funding remains limited, and only students who meet specified eligibility requirements can be considered for funding," he said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uctuniversity of cape towncape townwestern capeeducation
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 5084 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 3352 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 4836 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.82
(+1.62)
ZAR/GBP
20.73
(+1.16)
ZAR/EUR
17.76
(+1.02)
ZAR/AUD
11.54
(+0.77)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+1.56)
Gold
1723.00
(-0.19)
Silver
26.13
(-0.07)
Platinum
1196.00
(+0.06)
Brent Crude
68.10
(+0.56)
Palladium
2341.00
(+1.86)
All Share
68775.06
(+0.38)
Top 40
63187.54
(+0.48)
Financial 15
12963.28
(-0.55)
Industrial 25
88932.06
(+0.98)
Resource 10
70289.18
(+0.10)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

16h ago

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo