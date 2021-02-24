UCT, Stellenbosch University brace for more applications from matric class of 2020

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola told News24 that 44 600 prospective first-time undergraduate students had applied to study this year.

Stellenbosch University received some 45 000 new first-time entry applications and made 12 000 provisional offers.

According to the Department of Higher Education and Training, NSFAS recorded over 750 000 applications for the 2021 academic year.

With more than 22 634 matriculants completing matric and receiving their results, two Western Cape universities are bracing themselves for more applications.

University of Cape Town spokesperson Elijah Moholola told News24 the total number of prospective first-time entering undergraduate students, who had applied to study at UCT in 2021, was 44 600.

"The overall number of first-time entering applicants in 2021 has increased by about 42%. Several possible factors could be behind the increase in applications for admission. These could include factors that are Covid-19 related," Moholola said.

He said the university had implemented several measures to address space concerns in accordance with Covid-19 protocols.

"The university will pursue a physically distanced, low-density campus approach to teaching. Senate has decided that all undergraduate courses will be offered via a combination of online lectures and face-to-face activities in small groups. This is to mitigate the risk of the spread of Covid-19 during this second wave, and in preparation for a possible third wave," he said.

Applications

Stellenbosch University received some 45 000 new first time entry applications and made 12 000 provisional offers - an increase of 20%.

University spokesperson Martin Viljoen said: "Space in student accommodation has always been a challenge. The university has expanded its accommodation offer with almost 4 000 private accredited beds.

"We hope that this will address some of the limited space for accommodation on campus. As for the academic programme, the facilities are adequate to accommodate the 5 200 expected new first time enrolments."

According to the Department of Higher Education and Training, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) recorded over 750 000 applications for the 2021 academic year, which is a significant increase of approximately 185 000 applications (or a 25% growth) on the 2020 applications, and showed a high level of demand for funding support and access to higher education and training opportunities.

In a press conference last month, Minister Blade Nzimande said: "Significant efforts have been made across all institutions to ensure that a fair opportunity has been provided to all students to complete the 2020 academic year. This has included an inevitable extended period into the 2021 calendar year for the majority of institutions."