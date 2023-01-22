5m ago

add bookmark

UCT strike: Phakeng says university working to avert strike by academic staff

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
University of Cape Town vice-chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng.
University of Cape Town vice-chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng.
Esa Alexander, Gallo Images/Sunday Times
  • UCT academic staff are set to go on strike after wage negotiations deadlocked.
  • Vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng says the university's executive has been working tirelessly to avert a strike.
  • The Academics' Union, representing the majority of academic staff, polled its members on the possibility of embarking on strike action.

University of Cape Town (UCT) vice-chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, says the institution will do everything it can to avert a strike by academic staff after wage negotiations deadlocked. 

Meanwhile, the Academics' Union (AU), which represents the majority of academic staff at the university, polled its members about their willingness to embark on industrial action - and 87% supported a three-day strike.

Phakeng said in a campus communique on Saturday that the university's executive had been working tirelessly and had engaged with the AU over wage negotiations.

"This has been taking place against the backdrop of very challenging and unusual circumstances, including a very difficult current economic climate.

"In regular engagements with all unions, the executive has always remained open and transparent on the university's financial outlook and its implications for the many areas of our operations," she said. 

Phakeng said that the executive remained committed to resolving any bargaining agreement issues with the AU relating to wage demands. The AU has been locked in wage negotiations with the institution after they were offered a 3% salary increase in November. 

Union members rejected the offer, and the institution assured them a revised offer would be forthcoming, but it had not materialised, the AU charged.

READ | The student activist who gaslit security guards at UCT and cost them their jobs

"There is currently an ongoing process to address the issues that have arisen, and we are confident that it will yield an acceptable outcome soon," Phakeng said.

"It is important to emphasise that the executive is approaching every step of the process in compliance with the university's governance procedures."

Phakeng added it was not unusual for the university not to have reached an agreement with any of the unions at this point of the year.

"Such is the nature of wage negotiations – it is not always possible to reach an agreement within an ideal timeframe given the demands from recognised unions and other factors that the university needs to consider," she said. 

In the vote taken by members of the AU this week, 87% expressed support for a three-day strike, with potential further strikes, as soon as the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) issued a strike certificate. 

The AU said working to rule on days when there was no strike action planned was also likely.This vote followed the union's near-unanimous rejection of the 3% offer in a vote held in December last year.The union said in a statement on Friday: "Academic staff are committed to going on strike over what they feel is an insulting and derisory pay increase of 3% offered for the 2023 year."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
university of cape townmamokgethi phakengcape townwestern capeeducationlabour
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should Dewald Brevis have been included in the Proteas squad for the upcoming England ODI series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely! He is clearly a superstar, so what are we waiting for?
44% - 1194 votes
Not yet! Brevis needs to spend some time playing domestic cricket first.
13% - 350 votes
Who is Dewald Brevis?
43% - 1172 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.12
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
21.20
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.62
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.92
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
1,043.31
+0.1%
Palladium
1,726.89
-0.6%
Gold
1,926.20
0.0%
Silver
23.94
0.0%
Brent Crude
87.63
+1.7%
Top 40
73,193
-0.2%
All Share
79,270
-0.3%
Resource 10
78,250
-0.5%
Industrial 25
100,318
-0.2%
Financial 15
16,010
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Cape Town school reclaims field once filled with trash, drug activity

20 Jan

WATCH | Cape Town school reclaims field once filled with trash, drug activity
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
‘Blue’ the seal returns to the ocean after week of recovery

18 Jan

‘Blue’ the seal returns to the ocean after week of recovery
First batch of rehabilitated African penguins released for 2023

18 Jan

First batch of rehabilitated African penguins released for 2023
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation

18 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo