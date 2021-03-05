1h ago

UCT students in quarantine being served 'rotten food' and 'going hungry'

Marvin Charles
The UCT campus.
  • On Thursday, a group of students held demonstrations at Lower Campus at UCT catering offices.
  • The SRC held engagements until late on Thursday evening and a solution was made. Meal vouchers are expected to be provided to self-catering residences, catering residencies will receive quality meal packages.
  • UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola told News24 it regrets the issues over quarantine meals experienced by some residence students in the last few days.

Students at the University of Cape Town (UCT) have apparently been left hungry for days.

Allegations have emerged that students staying in catering and non-catering residencies who have returned to campus and are in mandatory isolation for 10-days have not received any food, and some have been served rotten food.

Residence council co-chair Mila Zibi told News24 the situation has been ongoing for the last two weeks.

"Some students have been taken to hospital because the situation has gone so bad. Some students have been served rotten food and some have ... received nothing."

On Thursday, a group of students decided to hold demonstrations on Lower Campus at UCT Catering offices.

UCT's SRC said: "The SRC is aware of and has taken action on the matter of food shortages at most self-catering residences. University management has subjected students to hunger and no action that doesn't ensure food is provided will be accepted."

It added that the blame is entirely on management.

Again

"No proposed solution will ever come at their expense. Once again, we find ourselves in a situation caused by no fault other than the operational arrogance and disregard for SRC inputs expressed throughout planning or return (of students)."

The SRC held engagements until late on Thursday evening and a solution was made. Meal vouchers are expected to be provided to self-catering residences, catering residencies will receive quality meal packages. In addition to Emergency Meal Vouchers, meal packs will be available for self-catering residences.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola told News24 it regrets the issues over quarantine meals experienced by some residence students in the last few days.

"The university has worked on addressing these as urgently as possible, and new measures have been put in place. These came into effect from Friday. These measures, which have become possible to implement due to the country moving into Lockdown Level 1 earlier this week, are being communicated to the students.

"UCT has also noted that a group of students gathered on lower campus on Thursday, 4 March 2021, to expresses their discontent over issues around quarantine meals. The university leadership is always committed to engaging with students over all issues and to resolving these as speedily and amicably as possible."

