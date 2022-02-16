UCT students shut down campus over outstanding debt, registration challenges

UCT students have shut down the campus amid student registration and fee backlog problems.

The academic year kicked off on Monday.

Hundreds of student registrations are currently still being processed.

Students at the University of Cape Town (UCT) shut down the campus on Wednesday amid registration and outstanding fee debt problems.



Students planned to shut down the campus last Friday, but their plans were put on hold following discussions with the university.

Acting student representative council (SRC) president, Siya Plaatjies, said students were told they would be able to access classes once the academic year kicked off on Monday, but claimed this was "untrue".

"A commitment was made to students last week that they would still be able to access academic material pending registration and council decisions of fee blocks. We waited Monday and Tuesday while students continued to complain about being left behind," Plaatjies said.

The SRC said it had tabled a proposal to the university last week to halt the academic year until all students were registered and that the university's council had resolved the fee blocks.

"This proposal was rejected as UCT said they had put in a lot of effort to start the academic proceedings on Monday. They made us promise to not shut down the campus because all students would be registered on time for the start of the year. We took this promise in good faith and suspended any plans of a shutdown," she added.

The SRC said its "good faith" was shattered when they learnt on Monday that hundreds of students were still not registered.

"The false promise made to us by the university made us re-look at our initial plan, which is why we have shut down campus today," Plaatjies added.

The SRC said it still had faith that management would at least resolve administration issues on the second day of the academic year, but that too had failed.



"Nothing has been burnt, the property hasn't been damaged or disrupted and students are gathering and singing only," said Plaatjies.

Speaking to News24 from the campus, several students who wanted to remain anonymous, claimed the problem ran much deeper than just outstanding fees and registration.

One student said:

The university needs to look at the way they are handling situations with students. We cannot be subjected to this kind of treatment as the academic year kicks off; it's disheartening.

A Masters student said the leadership at the university needed a radical makeover.



"We rely on them for structure and guidance, but it seems every year we are facing the same problems when the academic year is about to kick off. Surely something is wrong with the system and only the leaders have the power to make the changes, so what's stopping them from doing it?" the student asked.

On Wednesday, outraged students could be heard chanting, "UCT leadership must fall!"

UCT spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala said the SRC had chosen to interfere with access control and the shuttle service while disrupting some aspects of the academic programme.



"Over the past few days, the university [has] been in continual communication with the SRC, providing them with updates on progress in completing the registration process for the new academic year," Shabalala said.

Shabalala added:

It was explained that the delays in completing registration have been caused by a number of factors, including the unprecedented numbers of students seeking personal curriculum advice after the disruptions of the past two years, and the need for students to provide outstanding information that is required for their registrations to be completed.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, said on Tuesday night that the institution had provided the SRC with a briefing on outstanding registrations.



"As of Wednesday, a total of 512 student registrations were still being processed. Of these, 122 were new submissions, so delayed registration cases still outstanding amounted to 441. Many of these outstanding registrations will be complete by the end of today," said Phakeng.

According to UCT, the threshold for the fee block for students with outstanding debt had been raised from R1 000 to R10 000 and the grace period for appeals against exclusion for fee debt had been extended to 31 March.

"While not ideal, we believe that we have made good progress towards registering all students who have supplied us with all required information. We reiterate our commitment to the SRC and the student body to work alongside them to seek ways of overcoming issues. We are actively addressing all the issues raised," said Phakeng.



Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said 200 students were protesting at the university and three roads on the campus had been blocked by the protesters.

"No damages [have] since been reported. Public Order Police, traffic and Metro police are on the scene to monitor the situation," Van Wyk added.

