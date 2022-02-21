16m ago

UCT students threaten to halt classes ahead of special council meeting

accreditation
Marvin Charles and Lisalee Solomons
  • Students at the University of Cape Town (UCT) have vowed to continue protesting if their demands are not met.
  • Students held demonstrations outside UCT's upper campus on Sunday night, where they embarked on an overnight occupation on the campus steps. 
  • A special council sitting is scheduled for Monday afternoon. 

Students at the University of Cape Town (UCT) are gearing up to continue their protest action on campus if their demands about the fee block policy are not met.

This comes as students held demonstrations last week amid registration and outstanding fee debt issues.

On Sunday evening, students gathered and demonstrated outside UCT's upper campus where they decided to occupy the campus steps overnight. 

More than 100 students staged a sit-in overnight in solidarity with students who would be taken out of transit residences, and essentially be left homeless, should the council decision not go in their favour.   

The action comes as a special council sitting was set to start at 16:00 to discuss a proposal to reconsider the fee block policy.

students
Students overnight outside on Sunday, ahead of the much awaited University council meeting Monday.
Photo Supplied

The Student Representative Council (SRC) has been leading the charge, demanding that the university halt all campus activity, as students are still faced with an outstanding debt and fees crisis.

Acting Secretary-General of the SRC Abicha Tshiamala said the university cannot continue as normal after last week's protests.  

READ MORE | UCT students continue protest action amid registration, fee issues

"Our initial agreement with UCT was for us to stand down on our protesting last week as all students would be registered by Monday 14 February. We (the SRC) then learnt that on Monday, there were still hundreds of students not registered. UCT broke their agreement with us," Tshiamala said. 

She added that the university council will meet to discuss a way forward regarding the demands the SRC has tabled.  

"The SRC not only stands with UCT students but also in solidarity with other institutions across the country that may be facing accommodation issues as well," said Tshiamala. 

students
Students held an overnight protest on Sunday night at the UCT upper campus.
Photo Supplied

She said students just want to study.

"We just want to be given the opportunity to finish our studies and to better our future. We are hopeful that the council meeting on Monday will [have] a positive outcome so that we can all continue with the academic year," said Tshiamala.        

The university, however, has remained adamant that teaching cannot be halted. 

In an update issued on Monday afternoon, the university said no protest action and no blockages to accessing campuses have been reported. 

"The Students' Representative Council (SRC) has not responded to the executive's requests for a meeting. The advice to staff for Monday, 21 February and Tuesday, 22 February remains unchanged: all teaching will be online and, wherever possible, staff should work remotely. Where required, deans will provide additional guidance for teaching and research in their faculties, allowing for specific requirements," it said. 

