UCT suspends SRC member found guilty of sexual misconduct

A student representative council member has been suspended from the University of Cape Town after the Special Sexual Offences Tribunal found the student guilty of sexual misconduct.

The university confirmed the student has lodged a notice to appeal against the sanction.

Last year, UCT's Special Tribunal for Gender-Based Violence launched a probe into sexual misconduct allegations that were levelled against the then-SRC president.

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has confirmed the suspension of a student representative council (SRC) member after the Special Sexual Offences Tribunal found the student guilty of sexual misconduct.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola told News24 on Wednesday: "The University of Cape Town confirms that the special tribunal has passed its verdict and sanction in a case involving a member of the SRC. The respondent is suspended from the university for a period of two years. The respondent has lodged a notice of his intention to appeal the sanction."

Moholola added that the university would not be commenting further, pending the outcome of the appeal.

Last year, UCT's Special Tribunal for Gender-Based Violence launched a probe into sexual misconduct allegations that were levelled against a SRC member.

There was an outcry on social media after a student posted a statement on Twitter claiming the SRC member allegedly raped her.

The person described herself as a "female UCT student who began my first year in 2021".

ALSO READ | UCT suspends student following sexual assault, rape allegations

The student claimed that the incident occurred in October 2021.

The SRC confirmed the suspension in a statement.

"He has been removed from the SRC with immediate effect, and he has been suspended from the University of Cape Town for 24 months from 13 February 2023, subject to an appeal within seven days," it said.

The SRC added that it was repulsed and condemned the violence.

"We stand in solidarity with the victims of sexual assault and stand arm-in-arm with survivors. We will continue to fight against the pandemic of sexual and gender-based violence which plagues our country and the world.

"We will unapologetically fight for the day we no longer fear walking in the streets, for the day we can exist without the anxiety of looking over our shoulders, and for the day we can trust people without the fear of what they may be capable of," the council said.



