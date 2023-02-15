9m ago

add bookmark

UCT suspends SRC member found guilty of sexual misconduct

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Students pictured at part of the UCT campus.
Students pictured at part of the UCT campus.
Pool RENAULT/RIEGER/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
  • A student representative council member has been suspended from the University of Cape Town after the Special Sexual Offences Tribunal found the student guilty of sexual misconduct. 
  • The university confirmed the student has lodged a notice to appeal against the sanction.
  • Last year, UCT's Special Tribunal for Gender-Based Violence launched a probe into sexual misconduct allegations that were levelled against the then-SRC president. 

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has confirmed the suspension of a student representative council (SRC) member after the Special Sexual Offences Tribunal found the student guilty of sexual misconduct. 

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola told News24 on Wednesday: "The University of Cape Town confirms that the special tribunal has passed its verdict and sanction in a case involving a member of the SRC. The respondent is suspended from the university for a period of two years. The respondent has lodged a notice of his intention to appeal the sanction."

Moholola added that the university would not be commenting further, pending the outcome of the appeal.

Last year, UCT's Special Tribunal for Gender-Based Violence launched a probe into sexual misconduct allegations that were levelled against a SRC member. 

There was an outcry on social media after a student posted a statement on Twitter claiming the SRC member allegedly raped her.

The person described herself as a "female UCT student who began my first year in 2021".

ALSO READ | UCT suspends student following sexual assault, rape allegations

The student claimed that the incident occurred in October 2021. 

The SRC confirmed the suspension in a statement.

"He has been removed from the SRC with immediate effect, and he has been suspended from the University of Cape Town for 24 months from 13 February 2023, subject to an appeal within seven days," it said. 

The SRC added that it was repulsed and condemned the violence.

"We stand in solidarity with the victims of sexual assault and stand arm-in-arm with survivors. We will continue to fight against the pandemic of sexual and gender-based violence which plagues our country and the world.

"We will unapologetically fight for the day we no longer fear walking in the streets, for the day we can exist without the anxiety of looking over our shoulders, and for the day we can trust people without the fear of what they may be capable of," the council said. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uctwestern capecape towneducationcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Randall Williams said he resigned as mayor of Tshwane to ensure the stability of the multi-party coalition. How does this make you feel?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Reassured. That’s the mark of true leadership.
16% - 480 votes
Concerned. Why are these coalitions so fragile?
84% - 2443 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | AKA's murder: What we know so far about the deadly hit

14 Feb

LISTEN | AKA's murder: What we know so far about the deadly hit
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.08
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
21.71
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
19.28
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.44
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Platinum
915.75
-0.5%
Palladium
1,457.39
-2.6%
Gold
1,835.15
-1.0%
Silver
21.60
-1.2%
Brent Crude
85.58
-1.2%
Top 40
73,463
-0.5%
All Share
79,472
-0.5%
Resource 10
70,483
-3.3%
Industrial 25
106,082
+1.0%
Financial 15
16,220
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings

7h ago

Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings
'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee...

14h ago

'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee finds freedom in water
Rehoboth Community Worship Centre’s soup kitchen puts a smile on faces

14h ago

Rehoboth Community Worship Centre’s soup kitchen puts a smile on faces
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo