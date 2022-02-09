UCT suspends student following sexual assault, rape allegations

UCT has suspended a student following sexual assault and rape allegations.

The Student Representative Council says the university has not shared any information with it.

The matter was being investigated by UCT's Special Tribunal for Gender-Based Violence.

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has suspended a student following sexual assault and rape allegations, which surfaced more than a week ago.

"Since the matter was brought to our attention on 1 February, the survivor continues to receive support from UCT," its spokesperson, Nombuso Shabalala, told News24.

She said "a student has been placed on suspension while the matter continues being investigated by UCT's Special Tribunal for Gender-Based Violence".

More than a week ago, there was outcry on social media after a student posted a statement on Twitter claiming UCT Student Representative Council president Mila Zibi allegedly raped her.

The person described herself as a "female UCT student who began my first year in 2021".

TW: Sexual Assault I am a female UCT student who began my first year in 2021 and on the 28th of October I was raped by Mila Zibi two days after the SRC constituted and he became the UCT SRC president. pic.twitter.com/EbpcrawJjF — courage (@_courage___) January 31, 2022

She claimed the incident happened in October last year.

"He was drinking alcohol and asked if I wanted some. I said no, but he insisted I must have just one sip. Because of the pressure, I took one sip. At this point, he proceeded to sexually assault and then rape me outside the gym. I was frozen and did not know what to do," the student claimed in her post.

The university did not confirm the identity of the suspended student.

SRC spokesperson Siya Plaatjie told News24 the university had not shared any information with them.

"Information pertaining to investigations and updates has not been shared freely with us for reasons that are not known to us. Many issues are now being ignored, therefore the SRC has put our attention in the meantime on discussions relating to fee blocks students are faced with," said Plaatjie.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said no case had been reported to them.

Zibi has not yet responded to numerous requests for comment.

He previously shared on social media he had noted the allegations that have been "popularised" against him."

"Given the scourge of gender-based violence in our country, I take these allegations with the greatest level of seriousness and sincerity."

Zibi said at the time he had proof he was not in Cape Town on the day the alleged rape took place.

"I have flight details that prove that I was not at UCT or in Cape Town."