1h ago

add bookmark

UCT suspends student following sexual assault, rape allegations

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
University of Cape Town.
University of Cape Town.
Getty Images
  • UCT has suspended a student following sexual assault and rape allegations.
  • The Student Representative Council says the university has not shared any information with it. 
  • The matter was being investigated by UCT's Special Tribunal for Gender-Based Violence.

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has suspended a student following sexual assault and rape allegations, which surfaced more than a week ago.

"Since the matter was brought to our attention on 1 February, the survivor continues to receive support from UCT," its spokesperson, Nombuso Shabalala, told News24.

She said "a student has been placed on suspension while the matter continues being investigated by UCT's Special Tribunal for Gender-Based Violence".

READ | UCT investigating claims of rape, sexual assault levelled against SRC president

More than a week ago, there was outcry on social media after a student posted a statement on Twitter claiming UCT Student Representative Council president Mila Zibi allegedly raped her.

The person described herself as a "female UCT student who began my first year in 2021".

She claimed the incident happened in October last year.

"He was drinking alcohol and asked if I wanted some. I said no, but he insisted I must have just one sip. Because of the pressure, I took one sip. At this point, he proceeded to sexually assault and then rape me outside the gym. I was frozen and did not know what to do," the student claimed in her post.

READ | UCT suspends two students following sexual assault allegations

The university did not confirm the identity of the suspended student.

SRC spokesperson Siya Plaatjie told News24 the university had not shared any information with them.

"Information pertaining to investigations and updates has not been shared freely with us for reasons that are not known to us. Many issues are now being ignored, therefore the SRC has put our attention in the meantime on discussions relating to fee blocks students are faced with," said Plaatjie.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said no case had been reported to them.

Zibi has not yet responded to numerous requests for comment.

He previously shared on social media he had noted the allegations that have been "popularised" against him."

Level

"Given the scourge of gender-based violence in our country, I take these allegations with the greatest level of seriousness and sincerity."

Zibi said at the time he had proof he was not in Cape Town on the day the alleged rape took place.

"I have flight details that prove that I was not at UCT or in Cape Town."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
university of cape towncape townwestern capecrime
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you keep your DStv subscription with the price hike?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, it's too expensive
41% - 1729 votes
Yes, but only for sport
17% - 722 votes
I don't have DStv and prefer pay for streaming services
43% - 1813 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.20
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.58
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.38
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Gold
1,834.65
+0.5%
Silver
23.31
+0.5%
Palladium
2,291.00
+1.9%
Platinum
1,038.45
+0.3%
Brent Crude
90.78
-2.1%
Top 40
70,106
+0.8%
All Share
76,691
+0.8%
Resource 10
77,661
-0.2%
Industrial 25
94,990
+1.8%
Financial 15
15,831
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo