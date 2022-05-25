15m ago

add bookmark

UCT vice-chancellor apologises, retracts tweet questioning student's 'agenda' over rape claim

accreditation
Nicole McCain
University of Cape Town vice-chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng.
University of Cape Town vice-chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng.
PHOTO: Esa Alexander, Gallo Images/Sunday Times
  • UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng has withdrawn a tweet in response to a student’s rape allegations.
  • Phakeng came under fire for claiming the student had an "agenda".
  • She has admitted that her tweet was insensitive.

University of Cape Town (UCT) vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng has apologised for her tweet in response to a student who claimed she had been raped on campus, allegedly by a professor at the institution.

Last Wednesday, Phakeng drew sharp criticism from people on social media when she questioned the motives behind a student, whose Twitter handle is RAPED@UCT, posting the claims.

In a statement, Phakeng said:

I have taken time to reflect on my response to a recent social media response to a post by @RAPEDATUCT. I fully understand the anger that followed my comment and I believe it was justified because our country continues to battle with the scourge of sexual and gender-based violence.

Phakeng had tweeted that the student "must say what her real agenda is", and claimed that she had refused any help from the university.

Her comment seemed to be at odds with a statement UCT had issued earlier in the day.

The university's statement said that an internal investigation had been launched, and that the student had offered the university's support.


The incident is also under investigation by the police.

Phakeng's tweets sparked outrage, with students calling for her to retract her statements.

At the time, UCT declined to respond to several questions News24 posed about the possible impact of the vice-chancellor's message.

READ | UCT SRC wants vice-chancellor Phakeng to retract tweet dismissing student's rape claim

"Without context, my comment was insensitive to say the least. I withdraw the tweet and offer my sincere apology. I will continue to do all I can to ensure that our students are safe," said Phakeng.

She reassured students and parents that there was no place at UCT for "despicable, offensive and violent conduct against women", and that the university did not protect the perpetrators of gender-based violence.

Phakeng said:

Our students should never allow anyone to subject them to any abuse. The main purpose of this apology and withdrawal of my tweet is to make sure that our students have the courage to report such conduct, with the confidence that we will act.

UCT Council chair Babalwa Ngonyama said the university would not tolerate behaviour that was not in line with its stated values, and would "address breaches of those values internally".

She added that she had engaged with Phakeng "to ensure that we learn and grow from these challenges".

"Professor Phakeng has reflected on the matter and has issued a public statement of apology and withdrawn the tweet concerned. Her statement recognises the gravity of the situation and is an important step in the process of moving forward on this very important matter for the university and all concerned," Ngonyama said.


Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uctuniversity of cape towncape townwestern capecrimeeducationgender based violencesocial media
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 2901 votes
No
53% - 3243 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.68
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.65
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.74
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.11
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,859.85
-0.4%
Silver
21.94
-0.8%
Palladium
2,005.00
-0.2%
Platinum
948.00
-0.9%
Brent Crude
113.56
+0.1%
Top 40
60,967
-0.3%
All Share
67,497
-0.3%
Resource 10
73,816
-0.7%
Industrial 25
71,939
+0.2%
Financial 15
15,734
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22139.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo