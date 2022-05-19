UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng under fire over tweet dismissing student's rape claim

UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng has been accused of being insensitive to a student who tweeted about an alleged rape perpetrated by a university professor.

The student tweeted on Wednesday the university had failed to suspend or act against the alleged perpetrator.

The university said a probe was under way.

University of Cape Town (UCT) vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng has come under fire for her response to a tweet by a student who claimed to have been raped on campus, allegedly by a professor at the institution.

Phakeng drew sharp criticism from social media users when she questioned the alleged victim's motives by tweeting, "she must say what her real agenda is".

This student has refused help from the university. She must say what her real agenda is. pic.twitter.com/qW61XzgViL — Mamokgethi Phakeng???‍?? (@FabAcademic) May 18, 2022

The tweet sparked outrage online, with some questioning if it was really Phakeng responding, while others wanted to know if she was drunk. Many lambasted her for what they considered an insensitive choice of words when responding to the student.

Phakeng, in a tweet, claimed the allegation had been dragging on for years.

Its been three years, this student makes allegations and refuses help from the university. Please try to help her. pic.twitter.com/HKjrWXUTSU — Mamokgethi Phakeng???‍?? (@FabAcademic) May 18, 2022

The student, whose Twitter handle is RAPED@UCT, posted the claims on Wednesday afternoon.

"I reported thus [sic] to UCT and for months they failed to act/suspend rapist. UCT has instructed me to not report the matter and keep it 'internal'. I received threats from rapist. I'm in witness protection [sic]," the tweet said.

Im a UCT student raped by a UCT professor on UCT premesis. I reported thus to UCT & for months they failed to act/suspend rapist. UCT has instructed me to not report the matter & keep it "internal". I received threats from rapist. I'm in witness protection. — RAPED@UCT (@RAPEDUCT1) May 18, 2022

In a statement, UCT said it "noted with concern an alleged sexual assault incident raised through a series of anonymous tweets".

"Although no specific details have been provided, the university reasonably understands from some of the information shared through the tweets that this is in relation to an ongoing matter being jointly addressed by specific departments in government, in collaboration with UCT," it said.

The alleged perpetrator is employed jointly by the Western Cape heath department and UCT, the university added.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk confirmed that Cape Town SAPS' Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit was investigating a sexual assault case. No arrests had been made.

The Western Cape health department was also conducting an investigation, it said in a joint statement with UCT. The university said this process "must be allowed to conclude".

The statement read:

UCT is not at liberty to discuss this further in the pubic domain, but can state that the matter is being dealt with and reviewed by relevant and appropriate investigation panels.

The university added that the student had been offered support, but had declined it.



UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said the university would not comment any further.

News24 spoke to the student who had made the allegations. She asked to remain anonymous, but stood by the allegations.

UCT SRC secretary-general Cathy Mthenjane said the student body would release a statement on Thursday afternoon.





Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.