UCT vice-chancellor Phakeng to be suspended 'imminently'

The council of the University of Cape Town (UCT) has decided to suspend vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng, News24 has reliably learnt.

The suspension is "imminent".

This follows the appointment of an independent panel of investigation into allegations of mismanagement and abuse of power against Phakeng, headed by retired Supreme Court of Appeal President Judge Lex Mpati.

The suspension comes after more complainants came forward and a formal grievance was laid against her.

News24 understands the council sought legal opinions that confirmed Phakeng should be suspended to protect the integrity of UCT.

The council met on Thursday last week when the university's highest decision-making body decided to oust Phakeng pending the investigation into her and council chair Babalwa Ngonyama.

The core of the investigation is the claim that Phakeng and Ngonyama lied about the true reasons for the departure of former deputy vice-chancellor Lis Lange.

News24 understands that Phakeng's support on the council has diminished rapidly. It is expected that one of UCT's deputy vice-chancellors will be appointed to act as vice-chancellor.

In recent weeks, UCT has experienced a student protest, threats by academic staff to go on strike and the resignation of well-regarded registrar Royston Pillay.

This is a developing story.