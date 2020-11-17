1h ago

add bookmark

UIF has no leadership to 'set the tone from the top', says Scopa

Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A jobs protest in the North West.
A jobs protest in the North West.
PHOTO: Gallo Images/Dino Lloyd
  • The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has been looted by individuals, both within and outside the organisation, who illegally benefitted from relief scheme monies.
  • In a report, Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) found there was a lack of proper systems in place to ensure money was paid to its rightful beneficiaries.
  • Scopa also found there was no adequate verification of employer details.

Parliament's finance watchdog has found the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) system used for bank account confirmations was inadequate and details of employee salaries submitted for temporary benefit claims were not verified.

These findings were contained in a report by the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), which now has to be considered by the House.

On Tuesday, Scopa considered and adopted the report that laid bare the lack of protocols and inefficiencies with the UIF's Covid-19 temporary employment relief scheme (TERS) benefit payment.

READ | Covid-19 relief measures will have to come to an end - Ramaphosa

The scheme was introduced amid the high job losses as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The acting UIF commissioner also acknowledged that payments to SANDF members were as a result of a database not updated to verify ID numbers. There was no verification of applicants representing employers. Incorrect system calculations of the TERS benefit payment for the first lockdown period were made," it said in its report.

"Scopa also found there was no adequate verification of employer details. The system functionality for bank confirmation of uploaded documents was inadequate and details of employee salaries submitted for benefit claims were not verified."

Following an oversight visit to the UIF, Scopa found several acting personnel in key positions.

"There was no training of staff, lack of skills and low morale among staff. There was no real leadership to set the tone from the top. The filing room was full of boxes piling up against the walls. A safe where tender documents were said to be kept was openly accessible inside the filing room, with the keys carelessly hanging on the key slot," the report said.

Earlier this month, News24 reported that the dead, people too young to work, UIF employees and SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries looted almost R120 million from the TERS benefit between 1 April and 30 September.

Fifty-three applicants below the legal age of employment were paid R224 677.43, 113 "deceased" applicants got R441 144.34, while R129 242.64 were paid to 26 inmates.

ALSO READ | Government and private sector ‘don’t care about workers’, says Cosatu

In October, Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi warned the UIF was not some "money tree" with unlimited resources.

Nxesi said the UIF had around R50 billion available.

Through TERS, about R49 billion had been disbursed in benefits in the form of more than 11 million payments since the beginning of the lockdown.

The committee also found the UIF had distributed R24 billion in Covid-19 tax benefits, covering 330 000 employers "and benefitting several employees in an unprecedented manner".

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Pretoria businessman charged with allegedly defrauding UIF Covid-19 TERS of R150m
From the looting dead to invisible call centre agents: massive email, call backlog at UIF
Port Elizabeth grooms and stable owners head to CCMA amid ground storming incident
Read more on:
parliamentcorruptiongovernancefraudcoronavirus
Lottery
1 player wins R300 000 Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
7% - 488 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
15% - 1024 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 5212 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.41
(-0.92)
ZAR/GBP
20.42
(-0.94)
ZAR/EUR
18.30
(-0.82)
ZAR/AUD
11.26
(-0.53)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-1.07)
Gold
1886.29
(-0.16)
Silver
24.57
(-0.64)
Platinum
932.76
(+1.14)
Brent Crude
43.68
(+2.40)
Palladium
2310.31
(+0.11)
All Share
57053.01
(-0.37)
Top 40
52288.79
(-0.50)
Financial 15
11641.21
(+0.90)
Industrial 25
78871.27
(-0.28)
Resource 10
51667.73
(-1.36)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo