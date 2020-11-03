36m ago

add bookmark

UJ professor is first African woman elected vice-president of large international scientific body

Riaan Grobler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Professor Hassina Mouri.
Professor Hassina Mouri.
UJ
  • A local professor has been elected vice-president of one of the world's largest scientific bodies. 
  • UJ professor of medical geology, Hassina Mouri, will serve as vice-president of the International Union of Geological Sciences for four years.
  • As a South African, born in Algeria, Mouri has an internationally recognised educational background.

A professor at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) has made history by becoming the first African woman to be elected vice-president of one of the world's largest scientific bodies.

On Friday, Hassina Mouri, a professor of medical geology at UJ, was elected vice-president (2020 to 2024) of the International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS), one of the world's largest scientific organisations. She was also named a member of the International Science Council (#ISC).

Founded in 1961, with members representing more than a million geoscientists, the IUGS promotes and encourages international cooperation and participation in the study of geological problems, especially those of worldwide significance. It also supports and facilitates international and interdisciplinary cooperation in Earth sciences.

"I would like to take this opportunity to extend my sincere gratitude for the confidence that the National Research Foundation (NRF) of South Africa had in me to nominate me for this prestigious position," Mouri said.

"This position, together with my most recent appointment by Unesco for the position of council member of the International Geoscience Programme (#IGCP), are equally important for African geoscience. It is a privilege and an honour and I look forward to contribute to both organisations and the future of Earth sciences in Africa and globally."

International experience

As a South African, born in Algeria, Mouri has an internationally recognised educational background. She studied and worked in different institutions on three continents (Africa, Europe and America).

Before joining UJ, Mouri's name had been associated with: the University of Paris; the Museum National d'Histoire Naturelle Paris (MNHN); the University of Helsinki; the Geological Survey of Finland; the Swedish Museum of Natural History; the University of Minnesota; and the University of Pretoria.

She developed an interest in medical geology since 2013 with a focus on issues related to the African continent, presented her work at several international conferences, and published in several international journals.

Mouri is the former chairperson of the South African National Committee for the IUGS (2017 to 2020) and member of the advisory board of the South African Journal Of Science (SAJS).

During the extraordinary session of the council meeting, held from the 28 to 30 October 2020, Mouri received the highest percentage of votes (38%) from the IUGS' council members.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
Makers of guitar-shaped braai grids 'overnight rock stars' following viral video
FEEL GOOD | Medical student graduates and joins Covid-19 fight, thanks to crowdfunding
Read more on:
ujhassina mourigautengfeel goodscience
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Until the matric exams are over, my family is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Self-isolating to ensure we don't miss any exams
13% - 503 votes
Following Covid-19 safety protocols, but still going out like normal
55% - 2121 votes
Business as usual, we're not worried about the virus
32% - 1251 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.03
(+0.90)
ZAR/GBP
20.91
(+0.05)
ZAR/EUR
18.79
(+0.33)
ZAR/AUD
11.46
(-0.30)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.84)
Gold
1907.30
(+0.71)
Silver
24.21
(+0.61)
Platinum
868.00
(+1.26)
Brent Crude
39.22
(+2.71)
Palladium
2284.50
(+3.12)
All Share
53271.30
(+1.24)
Top 40
48934.44
(+1.12)
Financial 15
9956.12
(+3.74)
Industrial 25
73585.84
(-0.84)
Resource 10
50282.39
(+2.84)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo