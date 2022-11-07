UK cops probing death of SA businesswoman whose body was found in upmarket London hotel room

A successful South African businesswoman was found dead in an upmarket London hotel room.

Thandeka Hlongwa's body was found at the five-star establishment, The May Fair Hotel.

The London Metropolitan Police said it was treated as an unexpected death.

The London Metropolitan Police in the UK are investigating the death of a South African woman whose body was found in an upmarket London hotel room.

The body of Thandeka Hlongwa, 40, was found at the five-star establishment, The May Fair Hotel, in the exclusive suburb of Mayfair. It's not yet known what led to Hlongwa's death.

The London Metropolitan Police told News24 that officers were called to the scene on 6 August, after a woman was found unresponsive at a hotel on Stratton Street, Westminster.

"The woman, aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. This was treated as an unexpected death, which has been investigated and is not suspicious," the police said.

It said a file had been passed to the coroner for further investigation.

The Sunday Times reported that Hlongwa, a chartered accountant, was the director of 30 businesses ranging from financial consulting and investment firms, to engineering and mining companies.

She was on a weekend trip to the British capital during a holiday in Europe.

The paper further reported that Hlongwa took her children on a break during the private school holidays. The children stayed behind with friends in Germany when she went to London.

She was buried on 17 September, after her family struggled to get her body repatriated to South Africa for burial.

Hlongwa's sister, Linda, declined to speak to News24 on Sunday.

She said:

We do not want to talk to you about anything, and we would like it if you could respect our freedom, our privacy, and our mourning period.

In the live stream of her funeral at the Covenant Fellowship Church International in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, on 17 September, the family shared happy memories of Hlongwa.

Hlongwa's son, overcome by emotion, said he was grateful for every second he had spent with his mom, who taught him the gift of time and how to value it.

"Every time I spent with her, I knew I was loved unconditionally. No one fought for us the way she did; no one believed in us the way she did; no one praised us the way she did. She protected us," he said.

Linda described her sister as "committed, loving, a person of good aura, intentional, assertive and a forgiving person".

Meanwhile, her brother, Sfiso, said he was angry and struggled to understand that his sister had died.

"When I found out late that my sister lived a painful life, I felt so bad that I didn't protect my sister. Thandeka was such a loving child. She knew she was safe in my hands and father's hands," Sfiso said.

"We don't know what they want with Thandeka's body. I am angry, and I know they are watching because this is live-streamed," he said.