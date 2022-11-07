51m ago

add bookmark

UK cops probing death of SA businesswoman whose body was found in upmarket London hotel room

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos and Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Chartered accountant, Thandeka Hlongwa, was found dead in a hotel room in London.
Chartered accountant, Thandeka Hlongwa, was found dead in a hotel room in London.
PHOTO: Hope of All Nations Ministries
  • A successful South African businesswoman was found dead in an upmarket London hotel room.
  • Thandeka Hlongwa's body was found at the five-star establishment, The May Fair Hotel.
  • The London Metropolitan Police said it was treated as an unexpected death.

The London Metropolitan Police in the UK are investigating the death of a South African woman whose body was found in an upmarket London hotel room.

The body of Thandeka Hlongwa, 40, was found at the five-star establishment, The May Fair Hotel, in the exclusive suburb of Mayfair. It's not yet known what led to Hlongwa's death.

The London Metropolitan Police told News24 that officers were called to the scene on 6 August, after a woman was found unresponsive at a hotel on Stratton Street, Westminster.

"The woman, aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. This was treated as an unexpected death, which has been investigated and is not suspicious," the police said.

It said a file had been passed to the coroner for further investigation.

The Sunday Times reported that Hlongwa, a chartered accountant, was the director of 30 businesses ranging from financial consulting and investment firms, to engineering and mining companies.

She was on a weekend trip to the British capital during a holiday in Europe.

READ | SA teacher who died in China to be buried on Saturday after remains finally arrived back home

The paper further reported that Hlongwa took her children on a break during the private school holidays. The children stayed behind with friends in Germany when she went to London.

She was buried on 17 September, after her family struggled to get her body repatriated to South Africa for burial.

Hlongwa's sister, Linda, declined to speak to News24 on Sunday.

She said:

We do not want to talk to you about anything, and we would like it if you could respect our freedom, our privacy, and our mourning period.

In the live stream of her funeral at the Covenant Fellowship Church International in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, on 17 September, the family shared happy memories of Hlongwa.

Hlongwa's son, overcome by emotion, said he was grateful for every second he had spent with his mom, who taught him the gift of time and how to value it.

"Every time I spent with her, I knew I was loved unconditionally. No one fought for us the way she did; no one believed in us the way she did; no one praised us the way she did. She protected us," he said.

Linda described her sister as "committed, loving, a person of good aura, intentional, assertive and a forgiving person".

Meanwhile, her brother, Sfiso, said he was angry and struggled to understand that his sister had died.

"When I found out late that my sister lived a painful life, I felt so bad that I didn't protect my sister. Thandeka was such a loving child. She knew she was safe in my hands and father's hands," Sfiso said.

"We don't know what they want with Thandeka's body. I am angry, and I know they are watching because this is live-streamed," he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
thandeka hlongwauksouth africacrimecrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 371 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
24% - 1480 votes
I don't use Twitter
69% - 4190 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.00
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.46
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.89
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.55
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,669.28
-0.2%
Silver
20.42
-2.1%
Palladium
1,871.50
+0.3%
Platinum
954.33
-1.2%
Brent Crude
98.57
+4.0%
Top 40
62,172
-1.0%
All Share
68,722
-0.8%
Resource 10
66,054
-0.8%
Industrial 25
81,312
-1.2%
Financial 15
15,711
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 91 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the...

03 Nov

Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 91 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the vulnerable
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an...

03 Nov

From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an upturn
FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from...

02 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from telephone pole
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo