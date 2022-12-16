18m ago

add bookmark

UK court orders extradition of fugitive wanted in SA for R745m Eskom fraud case

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Kusile mega coal-fired power station.
The Kusile mega coal-fired power station.
Eskom
  • The National Prosecuting Authority has successfully argued for the extradition of a UK fugitive.
  • Michael Lomas is wanted in connection with the R745 million Eskom Kusile fraud and corruption case.
  • The judgment by a UK court comes after a two-year legal battle.

A London court has given the green light for the extradition of United Kingdom fugitive Michael Lomas to South Africa.

Lomas, a former contractor at power utility Eskom, is wanted in South Africa in connection with the R745 million Kusile fraud and corruption case.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate (ID), with the help of the Department of Justice and UK-based lawyers, successfully argued for his extradition.

The Westminster Magistrate's Court in London ruled on Thursday that Lomas' extradition should be sent to the UK Secretary of State, in accordance with the United Nations Convention against Corruption 2003, Section 87(3).

The extradition hearing was held in October while the court received written submissions in October and November.

READ | Three convicted of R2.6 million Eskom fraud, money laundering

The judgment comes after a two-year legal battle by the ID to get Lomas to stand trial in South Africa in connection with the Kusile corruption case.

ID head advocate Andrea Johnson said: 

The legal process has been lengthy, and we are pleased with the judgment.

Lomas was arrested in London on 15 April 2021 and granted bail of £100 000 (R1.7 million at the time). He submitted an additional surety of £250 000 (R4.3 million).

"His arrest at the time emanated from months of talks with the UK authorities about the fraud and corruption case where Eskom paid R745 million to Tubular Construction Projects. This exposed the state-owned entity to R1.4 billion costs as per the escalation of the contract," said Johnson.

READ | R745-million Eskom fraud case to resume in November after yet another delay

Lomas has been indicted along with four co-accused in South Africa, who are expected back in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Johannesburg in April 2023.

Lomas was out of the country when his co-accused were arrested.

Former senior Eskom manager France Hlakudi; former Eskom group executive for the group capital division, Abram Masango; businessman Maphoko Kgomoeswana; and Tubular Construction CEO Antonio Trindade have appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court in connection with the case.

They face charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering relating to a R745 million contract at Eskom's Kusile power station in Mpumalanga between 2014 and 2017.

The ID applied to the UK authorities to invoke the European Convention on Extradition of 1957 and the UN Convention against Corruption 2003 to bring Lomas back to South Africa to stand trial.

Lomas has seven days to apply for an appeal or the extradition will stand.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
npaeskomunited kingdomlondonextraditioncrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who are South Africa's best bet to win the URC this season?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls
40% - 2074 votes
Lions
6% - 335 votes
Stormers
31% - 1612 votes
Sharks
22% - 1149 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

4h ago

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.69
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
21.53
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
18.79
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.83
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.3%
Gold
1,781.09
+0.3%
Silver
22.74
-1.5%
Palladium
1,805.50
+0.9%
Platinum
995.50
-1.3%
Brent Crude
81.21
-1.8%
Top 40
66,897
0.0%
All Share
72,989
0.0%
Resource 10
70,868
0.0%
Industrial 25
91,086
0.0%
Financial 15
15,157
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am...

13 Dec

Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am just adding curtains'
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds

10 Dec

Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo