UK fugitive Lee Tucker's appeal to avoid extradition referred to Lamola

British helicopter pilot Lee Tucker's long wait to avoid extradition to the UK for a criminal trial hinges on a decision by the justice minister.

The Western Cape High Court had stern words over the multiple applications and appeals to avoid getting to this point.

He skipped the UK just before he was sentenced on a case involving the alleged sexual assault of boys, which was quashed and will be reheard.

Briton Lee Tucker may have reached the end of the road in his bid to avoid being extradited to the UK to stand trial on allegations of sexual assault that date back to 1983 and 1993 in England and Wales.

Tucker has fought tooth and nail since he was tracked down to Cape Town and arrested in 2016 in line with the extradition agreement with the UK government.

Last week, the Western Cape High Court issued a stern judgment, saying there was only one thing to do after years of "vexatious" litigation on the matter: Justice Minister Ronald Lamola must decide whether Tucker should be sent back to the UK to be tried.

Lee was convicted in a British court on offences relating to sex with boys but was nowhere to be found for his subsequent sentencing.

He was still sentenced to eight years in jail in absentia, but in May 2002, the conviction was quashed on a technicality, and a retrial was ordered. New charges have also come to light.

Trucker was tracked down to Cape Town, where he worked as a helicopter pilot, taking tourists for expensive trips over the Peninsula.

According to the judgment, he was also a helicopter pilot for the SAS Agulhas on one of its famous scientific voyages to Marion Island. He lived with his partner and their pets in a flat in Green Point.

Life on the lam came crashing down when he was arrested, and, after allegedly tampering with an electronic monitoring device (he said the damage was accidental), he has been sitting in jail waiting for the outcome of all the applications, appeals and counter-appeals in the case.

His last gasp was a startling claim that there was a "bar" on him being extradited, and the UK was trying to retry him on accusations he was acquitted of.

Tucker said in the UK, homosexuality was regarded as a crime by some, regardless of whether there was consent for sex or not, and he could not bear the discrimination.

Emails were exchanged between the British authorities and South Africa, and these claims were rubbished.

In the latest judgment on 16 September, Judge Mark Sher, with agreement from Judge Monde Semela, ordered the case file and their judgment must go to the justice minister within 15 days for a final decision on extradition.