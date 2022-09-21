1h ago

add bookmark

UK fugitive Lee Tucker's appeal to avoid extradition referred to Lamola

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lee Tucker. Photo: Leon Lestrade/Netwerk
Lee Tucker. Photo: Leon Lestrade/Netwerk
  • British helicopter pilot Lee Tucker's long wait to avoid extradition to the UK for a criminal trial hinges on a decision by the justice minister. 
  • The Western Cape High Court had stern words over the multiple applications and appeals to avoid getting to this point. 
  • He skipped the UK just before he was sentenced on a case involving the alleged sexual assault of boys, which was quashed and will be reheard.

Briton Lee Tucker may have reached the end of the road in his bid to avoid being extradited to the UK to stand trial on allegations of sexual assault that date back to 1983 and 1993 in England and Wales.

Tucker has fought tooth and nail since he was tracked down to Cape Town and arrested in 2016 in line with the extradition agreement with the UK government.

Last week, the Western Cape High Court issued a stern judgment, saying there was only one thing to do after years of "vexatious" litigation on the matter: Justice Minister Ronald Lamola must decide whether Tucker should be sent back to the UK to be tried. 

Lee was convicted in a British court on offences relating to sex with boys but was nowhere to be found for his subsequent sentencing. 

He was still sentenced to eight years in jail in absentia, but in May 2002, the conviction was quashed on a technicality, and a retrial was ordered. New charges have also come to light.  

READ | UK fugitive Lee Tucker frustrated by delay in extradition matter

Trucker was tracked down to Cape Town, where he worked as a helicopter pilot, taking tourists for expensive trips over the Peninsula. 

According to the judgment, he was also a helicopter pilot for the SAS Agulhas on one of its famous scientific voyages to Marion Island. He lived with his partner and their pets in a flat in Green Point. 

Life on the lam came crashing down when he was arrested, and, after allegedly tampering with an electronic monitoring device (he said the damage was accidental), he has been sitting in jail waiting for the outcome of all the applications, appeals and counter-appeals in the case. 

Lee Tucker. Photo: Maygene de Wee/Netwerk

His last gasp was a startling claim that there was a "bar" on him being extradited, and the UK was trying to retry him on accusations he was acquitted of. 

Tucker said in the UK, homosexuality was regarded as a crime by some, regardless of whether there was consent for sex or not, and he could not bear the discrimination.

Emails were exchanged between the British authorities and South Africa, and these claims were rubbished.

In the latest judgment on 16 September, Judge Mark Sher, with agreement from Judge Monde Semela, ordered the case file and their judgment must go to the justice minister within 15 days for a final decision on extradition. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ronald lamolacape townwestern capecrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Eskom has considered continuous load shedding at Stage 2, instead of introducing it when the power system faces a crunch. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm all for it - we're going to have power cuts regardless, so we might as well have some stability to better plan our lives
45% - 2274 votes
No thanks! I prefer having periods of no load shedding and we cannot normalise this crisis
55% - 2741 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.78
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.16
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.60
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.85
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.6%
Gold
1,669.59
+0.3%
Silver
19.39
+0.6%
Palladium
2,170.50
-0.1%
Platinum
937.50
+1.4%
Brent Crude
90.62
-1.5%
Top 40
60,120
0.0%
All Share
66,603
0.0%
Resource 10
60,705
0.0%
Industrial 25
82,301
0.0%
Financial 15
14,491
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
International relations rice to the occasion as donation seeks to feed great need

20 Sep

International relations rice to the occasion as donation seeks to feed great need
Home for homeless: Kenilworth-based NGO establish 'safe space' for addicts

20 Sep

Home for homeless: Kenilworth-based NGO establish 'safe space' for addicts
Mitchell's Plain women empowered by karate after workshop held in Westridge

20 Sep

Mitchell's Plain women empowered by karate after workshop held in Westridge
FEEL GOOD | 'Passionate and solution-driven' Cape Town principal given lifetime...

17 Sep

FEEL GOOD | 'Passionate and solution-driven' Cape Town principal given lifetime achievement award
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22262.24) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo