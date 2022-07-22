UK officials 'failed to join dots' despite 89 attempts to contact Sheila Seleoane, who lay dead in home





A UK court says it is shocked that Sheila Seleoane, a woman with South African roots, lay dead in her London flat for nearly three years.

The Peabody trust, a h ousing association, has apologised and conceded that it should have found its tenant much earlier.

In a report commissioned by Peabody, the association was slammed over 89 botched attempts between August 2019 and February 2022 to contact Seleoane.

Sheila Seleoane was failed in the most basic obligation of care while she lay dead in her flat in London for more than two years, the Peabody trust said in a statement on Friday.

The housing association said it made 89 attempts to contact her, and even though she had never defaulted on rent after being granted occupancy in 2014, the trust only relied on electronic communication and letters, and considered the check-up done.

"Once again, and on behalf of everyone at Peabody, I am so sorry this happened. I am sorry that Sheila was so isolated, and we didn't see, and I'm sorry that we didn't support the residents enough. We need to do better, and I am determined that we will," Peabody chief executive Ian McDermott said in a statement on Friday.

Seleoane was born in London to a woman who had emigrated from South Africa. She was found dead in her fourth-floor flat in Peckham, London, in February after repeated and unheeded requests from neighbours between 2019 and 2022 to check in on her. She was 61.

She was thought to have been alive in August 2019, based on till slips found in her flat, but even though her utilities had been cut off for non-payment, nobody broke the door down to check on her – until February 2022.

Twitter PHOTO: @WhyUfikelate/Twitter

Neighbours had even raised the alarm about a disturbing smell in the building and the maggots turning up in other flats.

When Seleoane's remains were finally discovered, it was in an advanced state of decomposition, raising questions about why her landlord, at the very least, did not do an in-person wellness check.

On its website, the Peabody trust says it provides safe, affordable housing for the working poor.

"Tenants have a right to peaceful enjoyment of their home, and landlords do not have the right to enter someone's home without the police or going through a legal process," McDermott said in his statement.

He added:

But by connecting all the information that was available to us, we could have done much more to support residents in raising concerns with the police at an earlier stage.

In a sad twist, it emerged that Seleoane worked as a medical secretary, yet it appeared that nobody had checked on her well-being.



British police told an inquest held at London's Southwark Coroner's Court on Thursday that the dates on shopping receipts and food cartons suggested that she had probably died in August 2019.

The inquest was astounded that not even her defaulting on her rent had set off alarm bells.

An independent report, commissioned by Peabody and published on Friday, found that there were several missed opportunities to discover her remains. There were 89 attempts to contact Seleoane between August 2019 and February 2022, but these were only by email, telephone and SMS.

The report found that the maggots and flies seen in her flat within weeks of her not paying rent in August 2019, was a "missed" sign that something had happened to Seleoane.

One report from a neighbour to the Peabody customer hub in October 2020 mentioned the smell was like "a dead body".

Another neighbour pointed out that post was piling up in her mailbox, but that was also found to not be of concern.

An extract of the report read:

What may have been designed as a service centred on the customer, failed to work. Instead, the focus became the processes themselves, and Peabody appears not to have seen the triggers, listened to Ms Seleoane's neighbours, or to have joined the dots.

The stinging report, compiled by consultants Altair, ripped into Peabody.

The report said Peabody officials failed to ensure any "meaningful contact" with Seleoane and instead preferred a "transactional" approach that treated the sending of email, text, letter, or phone message as evidence the job had been done.

Peabody's neighbourhood managers had unusually large "patches" by industry standards and were responsible for up to 1 200 units each, meaning they could not easily follow up individual cases, the report read.

"There is no doubt that Peabody's reputation has been damaged, with stakeholders, the sector and importantly, with its tenants. There is work to do to restore their reputation," the report stated.

The culture of the organisation needed to change, it added.

It noted that deaths at home were not uncommon and the complexities in her case, included the Covid-19 pandemic, but admitted it should have done more.

In McDermott's statement he conceded that Peabody had failure.

We are devastated at what has happened. We are so sorry for our part in this and apologise to Sheila, her family, and everyone living at Lord’s Court. When taking action in this case, we didn't ask the most fundamental question: Is Sheila OK?

The Guardian reported that Peabody trust managers who gave evidence at the inquest admitted that they had "failed to join the dots".

"We could have raised the alarm sooner," said Peabody deputy chief executive Ashling Fox.

Asked about the effect of the case on Peabody staff, a visibly upset Fox said: "You could see everyone was devastated. I don't think anyone goes into work to do a bad job."



