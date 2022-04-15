8m ago

'UK stands in solidarity with SA': Queen Elizabeth II saddened by destruction in KZN

Iavan Pijoos
Queen Elizabeth II
Photo: Steve Parsons/Getty Images

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II says she is saddened by the tragic loss of life and destruction following the recent floods and heavy rainfall in KwaZulu-Natal.

"My thoughts are with all those who have lost their lives, their loved ones, homes, and businesses.

"The United Kingdom stands in solidarity with South Africa as you recover from these terrible events," Queen Elizabeth II said.

During a press briefing on Thursday night, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala announced that 341 people had died and more than 40 000 people were directly affected.

Zikalala said they were still tallying up the number of missing people, but 55 injuries had also been registered.

He said psycho-social support and social relief of distress, including food, vouchers, and blankets, were being offered through the Department of Social Development to bereaved and affected families. 

Zikalala said the provincial executive council had announced a provincial day of prayer.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula, Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu, and Minister of Human Settlement Mammoloko Kubayi were expected to join the KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive during visits to affected areas on Friday.

