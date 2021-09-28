15m ago

add bookmark

UK to use SA data and input when reviewing status on Covid-19 travel red list

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The UK recently announced that South Africa would remain on its Covid-19 travel red list.
  • UK and SA government scientific experts met on Monday to discuss the latest Covid-19 trends.
  • The insights provided at the meeting will feed into the next review of UK border measures, which will take place within a fortnight.

The United Kingdom will be using data and expertise from South Africa when it reviews its Covid-19 travel red list.

This comes after the UK updated its international travel rules, announcing that eight countries, including Kenya and Egypt, will be moved from the red to the amber list. At the same time, South Africa will remain on the red list.

READ | SA govt holds talks with UK on travel, vaccine policies

News24 previously reported this meant that if a traveller had been to South Africa in the last 10 days, they will only be allowed to enter the UK if they were a British or Irish national or if they had residence rights in the UK.

The decision to keep South Africa on the UK travel red list drew the ire of scientists and medical professionals in the country, who called the decision irrational.

Experts said the UK's decision was not rooted in science, especially given that some of the countries removed from the red list had higher caseloads and less testing and tracing than South Africa.

"It's quite arbitrary like people are picking and choosing their favourites. From a medical and scientific perspective, it really doesn't make any sense. I believe given the economic ramification for the country and tourism, the UK must give us an explanation. It's super flimsy and they owe us an explanation," infectious diseases specialist Dr Alastair McAlpine said.

READ | UK travel ban: SA scientists to 'educate' UK counterparts about the country - Prof Glenda Gray

Vaccine certificates

Following the criticism, UK and SA government scientific experts met on Monday to discuss the latest Covid-19 trends, including Covid-19 testing strategies and the prevalence and risks posed to vaccination programmes by variants of concern.

This is according to a joint statement by the National Department of Health and the British High Commission in South Africa.

"The UK and SA are both leading scientific nations, and the meeting was initiated by the UK High Commission and South African government to ensure the most up-to-date and accurate sharing of information," the statement read.

"The UK side expressed its gratitude to SA experts for their willingness to share both data and expertise."

The insights provided at the meeting will feed into the next review of Britain's border measures, which will take place within the next fortnight.

Experts from both countries also discussed the recognition of vaccine certificates.

"The UK side explained that, following some initial pilots, it was now seeking to extend its recognition of vaccine certificates around the world as rapidly as possible," the statement read.

The UK also allegedly expressed its willingness to take forward discussions with the South African government on this matter.

"The UK and SA governments both support and recognise the importance of vaccination as a way out of the Covid-19 pandemic."

Your opinion matters to us. Be part of the conversation and tell us what you think about this story in the comments section.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uktourismcoronavirus
Lottery
Sweet Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
After the opening weekend of URC action, what did you make of the South African struggles?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It exposed the quality of South African rugby...
41% - 582 votes
There were positives to take
7% - 102 votes
We shouldn't read too much into one weekend
17% - 246 votes
It will take the SA sides time to adjust to the new competition
34% - 489 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

25 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages

23 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

16 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.96
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.52
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.51
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.93
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,751.38
+0.1%
Silver
22.64
+0.1%
Palladium
1,966.50
-0.1%
Platinum
987.50
+0.4%
Brent Crude
79.53
+1.8%
Top 40
57,784
0.0%
All Share
64,197
0.0%
Resource 10
57,744
0.0%
Industrial 25
82,891
0.0%
Financial 15
14,246
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay

22 Sep

PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic

22 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic
WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA...

21 Sep

WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo