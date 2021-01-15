Ukhozi FM station manager Welcome Bhodloza Nzimande dies

The SABC has paid tribute to renowned broadcaster and former Ukhozi FM station manager Welcome Bhodloza Nzimande.

Nzimande, who was popularly known as Ingulube encane, was revered as a pioneer in Maskandi music.

His career at the SABC started in 1978 as an announcer on Radio Zulu. After 19 years at the station, he was appointed as the station manager of present day Ukhozi FM, a position which he held for 13 years.

The SABC has paid its tribute to renowned broadcaster and former Ukhozi FM station manager Welcome Bhodloza Nzimande.

Acting spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said Nzimande, who was popularly known as Ingulube encane, was revered as a pioneer in Maskandi music appreciation, and commercialisation.

I'm BROKEN...Bhodloza Nzimande lala ngokuthula. Thanks for everything and I'm what I am because of your leadership. You allowed me to start the slot of the MOTIVATION on Ukhozi fm, Magic tour even advice me on personal things. Mpathi wami - kulungile lala Qhawe. pic.twitter.com/frQxx1ipjQ — Linda Sibiya (@Linda_Sibiya) January 15, 2021

“His career at the SABC started in 1978 as an announcer on Radio Zulu. After 19 years at the station, he was appointed as the station manager of present day Ukhozi FM, a position which he held for 13 years.

“During his tenure at Ukhozi FM, Nzimande was instrumental in promoting indigenous as well as traditional music genres on his radio programme called Sigiya ngengoma. He was a great leader who led the Ukhozi FM team in growing the station’s listeners to over 6 million in 2006, selflessly contributing to many radio and music careers through his passion for empowering the youth,” said Seapolelo.

"Woza mfana sithathe i-selfie.." When the radio legend said that to me it was funny & unexpected given his penchant for joking around..I'm glad I listened to him..I get to hold onto the memory of rubbing shoulders with a genius of radio!! RIP Welcome ‘Bhodloza’ Nzimande?????????? pic.twitter.com/tSuxkBwIL7 — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) January 15, 2021

Nzimande also presented the popular traditional music television programme ‘Ezodumo’ on SABC1.

“After retiring from the SABC, Nzimande pursued business and various other interests. He also served as the chairman of the Unemployment Insurance Fund Board. The SABC and Ukhozi FM wish to express sincere condolences to his family, friends, former colleagues and followers,” Seapolelo said.