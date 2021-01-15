1h ago

add bookmark

Ukhozi FM station manager Welcome Bhodloza Nzimande dies

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Welcome Bhodloza Nzimande.
Welcome Bhodloza Nzimande.
SABC
  • The SABC has paid tribute to renowned broadcaster and former Ukhozi FM station manager Welcome Bhodloza Nzimande.
  • Nzimande, who was popularly known as Ingulube encane, was revered as a pioneer in Maskandi music. 
  • His career at the SABC started in 1978 as an announcer on Radio Zulu. After 19 years at the station, he was appointed as the station manager of present day Ukhozi FM, a position which he held for 13 years.

The SABC has paid its tribute to renowned broadcaster and former Ukhozi FM station manager Welcome Bhodloza Nzimande.

Acting spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said Nzimande, who was popularly known as Ingulube encane, was revered as a pioneer in Maskandi music appreciation, and commercialisation.

“His career at the SABC started in 1978 as an announcer on Radio Zulu. After 19 years at the station, he was appointed as the station manager of present day Ukhozi FM, a position which he held for 13 years.

“During his tenure at Ukhozi FM, Nzimande was instrumental in promoting indigenous as well as traditional music genres on his radio programme called Sigiya ngengoma. He was a great leader who led the Ukhozi FM team in growing the station’s listeners to over 6 million in 2006, selflessly contributing to many radio and music careers through his passion for empowering the youth,” said Seapolelo. 

Nzimande also presented the popular traditional music television programme ‘Ezodumo’ on SABC1. 

“After retiring from the SABC, Nzimande pursued business and various other interests. He also served as the chairman of the Unemployment Insurance Fund Board. The SABC and Ukhozi FM wish to express sincere condolences to his family, friends, former colleagues and followers,” Seapolelo said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sabckwazulu-nataldurban
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
52% - 6377 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
44% - 5481 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 473 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.19
(-0.71)
ZAR/GBP
20.64
(-0.01)
ZAR/EUR
18.36
(-0.14)
ZAR/AUD
11.72
(+0.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.62)
Gold
1830.45
(-0.86)
Silver
24.75
(-3.07)
Platinum
1079.50
(-3.08)
Brent Crude
56.41
(+0.64)
Palladium
2390.00
(-0.40)
All Share
63549.75
(-0.52)
Top 40
58446.35
(-0.49)
Financial 15
11916.89
(+0.01)
Industrial 25
83811.01
(+0.08)
Resource 10
63855.25
(-1.46)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo