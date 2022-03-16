Ukraine war, service delivery and xenophobia: These are the questions Mabuza will answer at the NCOP

Deputy President David Mabuza will be answering questions in the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday.

He will be asked about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Another topic will be simmering xenophobia.

Deputy President David Mabuza will do one of his least favourite things on Wednesday afternoon: answer questions from MPs. And his views on Russia's invasion will be one of the topics canvassed.

Mabuza will answer questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Wednesday. The session was originally scheduled for last week, but it was postponed.

News24 reported two weeks ago Mabuza unsuccessfully asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to deploy him to Luthuli House. One of the reasons he does not enjoy the deputy president job is he hates going to Parliament, where he is not treated to his liking.

The following day, Mabuza's office denied he requested to go to Luthuli House. The statement, however, was mum on whether he hated going to Parliament.

Mabuza spent more than a month in Russia last year, reportedly receiving medical treatment.

READ | SA abstains from voting on UN General Assembly resolution demanding Russia withdraw from Ukraine

The DA leader in the NCOP, Cathlene Labuschagne, has a question on the order paper on whether he supports International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor's call on Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

Pandor issued this statement on the first day of the invasion, but President Cyril Ramaphosa backtracked the following day, and the government has given Russia its tacit support by, among other things, abstaining from a UN vote condemning the invasion.

Ramaphosa and his administration also refuse to acknowledge Russia is the aggressor and refers to the invasion as a "conflict".

Last year, while answering questions in the National Assembly, Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula shielded Mabuza from a question about who he met while in Russia.

But most of the questions will focus on domestic matters, among them the simmering xenophobia.

AFP Aris Messinis / AFP

"This will be the first appearance by the deputy president in the National Council of Provinces since the 2022 opening of Parliament.



"Deputy President Mabuza will respond to questions relating to his role as the chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Land Reform and Agriculture on the processing of land claims.

READ | Ukraine conflict: Russian businessman places $1m bounty on Putin's head

"To this end, the deputy president will update the House on steps that have been taken by government to eradicate administrative hurdles and challenges that contribute to slowing down the pace of land reform," read a statement from the Presidency.



"The deputy president will also respond to a question on measures by government to address water provision challenges and delivery of quality drinking water to communities.

"In this regard, the deputy president will apprise the National Council of Provinces on government's efforts on investment in water infrastructure and of ensuring that all households enjoy access to quality water.

"On the question on his role as patron of the Moral Regeneration Movement, [the] deputy president is expected to assure members of the National Council of Provinces that the movement continues to implement programmes in support of a broader social cohesion and national building agenda of the country.



"In this case, the deputy president will outline the various programmes as informed by the Charter of Positive Values, and are being implemented by government in pursuit of a morally sound society.

"Deputy President Mabuza will also respond to questions on implementation of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan in a co-ordinated way by different spheres of government, efforts on addressing criminal activities involving foreign nationals that may undermine social cohesion, as well as South Africa's stance on the conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine."

Ramaphosa will answer questions in the National Assembly on Thursday, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine again on the agenda. The NCOP's question session with Mabuza is scheduled for 14:00.

The full list of questions: Nokuzola Ndongeni (ANC, Eastern Cape):

(1) Whether, in light of his responsibility to assist the president in the implementation of rapid response interventions on service delivery and troubleshooting in service delivery hotspots, (a) he has engaged the relevant department to address the growing concern regarding the quality of drinking water, reports of typhoid cases and gastro-related complaints in some parts of the country and (b) the government is considering the causes of the rapid decline in the quality of water in the municipalities; if not, why not; if so, what are the relevant details. (2) Whether any measures are in place that are geared towards (a) addressing the problem of water provision, especially the quality of tap water and (b) ensuring that the government initiates (i) rapid intervention measures and (ii) long-term investment in municipal water infrastructure, resources and maintenance for the delivery of quality and safe drinking water; if not, why not in each case; if so, what are the relevant details. (3) Whether any plans are in place to ensure that municipalities improve their water quality testing; if not, why not; if so, what are the relevant details? Cathlene Labuschagne (DA, Western Cape): Whether, as leader of Government Business in Parliament, the president supports the position by the minister of international relations and cooperation to call on Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine and respect its sovereignty and territorial integrity? Mohammed Dangor (ANC, Gauteng): (1) Whether the government is considering ensuring that the persisting social mobilisation of communities against undocumented foreign nationals and concerns regarding the expansion of foreign criminal networks and activities (details furnished) do not undermine government's national efforts towards promoting social cohesion and building a better, united and prosperous Africa; if not, why not; if so, what are the relevant details; (2) whether such efforts include ensuring that such concerns do not turn into xenophobic streaks and Afrophobia; if not, why not; if so, what are the relevant details. (3) What measures are in place to ensure that such concerns are addressed within the confines of the law and the commitment to peaceful settlement of disputes? Mmabatho Mokause (EFF, Northern Cape): With reference to his responsibilities as the chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Land Reform and in light of the Land Access Movement of South Africa 2 judgment by the Constitutional Court (details furnished), (a) when will the processing of the land claims that were lodged (i) by the 1998 deadline be finalised and (ii) between 1 July 2014 and 28 July 2016 begin and (b) how much will it cost the state to settle such claims? Mlindi Nhanha (DA, Eastern Cape): (1) (a) As leader of the Moral Regeneration Movement (details furnished), how does he rate the successes of the movement out of 10 and (b) what interventions are in place to ensure that the country's morality index improves. (2) Whether he is fit and proper to lead such an important body? Enock Mthethwa (ANC KwaZulu-Natal): (1) Whether the government has started the process of engaging and/or co-ordinating all spheres of government to implement the reforms that are contained in the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan; if not, why not; if so, what are the relevant details. (2) Whether such process includes (a) putting in place measures to strengthen state capacity to eliminate bureaucratic red tape and/or inefficiencies that continue to create fiscal leakages through unnecessary, prolonged third-party procurement processes and (b) ensuring adequate human resource capacity in state institutions in various spheres of government; if not, why not in each case; if so, what are the relevant details?



