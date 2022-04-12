Ukraine zoo gets 20 tons of animal food from global animal welfare organisation Four Paws

Global animal welfare organisation Four Paws has delivered 20 tons of animal food to Ukrainian zoos.

The delivery, worth about R175 000, mainly contains special pellet food for wild animals as well as dry hay, and dog and cat food.

Global animal welfare organisation Four Paws has delivered 20 tons of animal food to Ukraine, where most zoos have started running out of food supplies amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



Both staff and animals at zoos across the country are also feeling the effects. The aid was sent last week.

Ukraine's Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources asked Four Paws to contribute to relief efforts for wild animals in the affected zoos. Kyiv Zoo will handle the food distribution to other zoos.

Four Paws veterinarian Dr Amir Khalil and his team coordinated the food supply within a short timeframe, ordered special foods from the Netherlands and Hungary, and sent a truck from an external transport company from the Hungarian border to deliver the urgently needed goods to Kyiv.



"The delivery, worth approximately R175 000, mainly contains special pellet food for wild animals, such as giraffes, elephants, primates and rhinos, and birds, [as well as] dry hay, and dog and cat food to be distributed to shelters," Khalil said in a statement.

"Due to the ongoing attacks, regular food and meat deliveries are not possible anymore. Evacuating wild animals while many parts of the country are under attack is a too risky endeavour in the given situation. Therefore, we are doing everything we can to support the zoos with what they need to care for the animals on site," Khalil said.



The organisation said the animals were not only stressed by the noise caused by explosions and fighting, but were also at risk of starving.

The zoo staff, who stay there to care for the animals, fear their safety every day.

"With the food delivery, we want to relieve them of at least one burden by not having to worry about food for the animals on top of everything else. This mission shows solidarity with our colleagues in the zoos and the animals likewise," said Khalil.

Khalil said receiving the request from the Ukrainian Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources was a great "honour" for animal welfare organisations.