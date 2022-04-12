44m ago

add bookmark

Ukraine zoo gets 20 tons of animal food from global animal welfare organisation Four Paws

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Staff members with the foods delivered to Ukrainian zoos.
Staff members with the foods delivered to Ukrainian zoos.
Supplied
  • Global animal welfare organisation Four Paws has delivered 20 tons of animal food to Ukrainian zoos.
  • Kyiv Zoo will handle the distribution to other zoos.
  • The delivery, worth about R175 000, mainly contains special pellet food for wild animals as well as dry hay, and dog and cat food.

Global animal welfare organisation Four Paws has delivered 20 tons of animal food to Ukraine, where most zoos have started running out of food supplies amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Both staff and animals at zoos across the country are also feeling the effects. The aid was sent last week.

Ukraine's Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources asked Four Paws to contribute to relief efforts for wild animals in the affected zoos. Kyiv Zoo will handle the food distribution to other zoos.

food
20 tons of animal food supplies has been donated to Ukrainian zoos by the Four Paws animal welfare organisation.

Four Paws veterinarian Dr Amir Khalil and his team coordinated the food supply within a short timeframe, ordered special foods from the Netherlands and Hungary, and sent a truck from an external transport company from the Hungarian border to deliver the urgently needed goods to Kyiv.

WATCH | SA man goes to war-torn Ukraine to rescue pets

"The delivery, worth approximately R175 000, mainly contains special pellet food for wild animals, such as giraffes, elephants, primates and rhinos, and birds, [as well as] dry hay, and dog and cat food to be distributed to shelters," Khalil said in a statement.

hay
Stacks of hay has also been delivered to the zoos in Ukraine.

"Due to the ongoing attacks, regular food and meat deliveries are not possible anymore. Evacuating wild animals while many parts of the country are under attack is a too risky endeavour in the given situation. Therefore, we are doing everything we can to support the zoos with what they need to care for the animals on site," Khalil said.

The organisation said the animals were not only stressed by the noise caused by explosions and fighting, but were also at risk of starving.

The zoo staff, who stay there to care for the animals, fear their safety every day.

"With the food delivery, we want to relieve them of at least one burden by not having to worry about food for the animals on top of everything else. This mission shows solidarity with our colleagues in the zoos and the animals likewise," said Khalil.

Khalil said receiving the request from the Ukrainian Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources was a great "honour" for animal welfare organisations.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
four pawsukrainediplomacy
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 6227 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 2647 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.51
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
18.92
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
15.78
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.84
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,964.44
+0.6%
Silver
25.20
+0.4%
Palladium
2,392.00
-1.8%
Platinum
968.00
-1.4%
Brent Crude
98.48
-4.4%
Top 40
66,995
-0.6%
All Share
74,024
-0.5%
Resource 10
81,609
-0.6%
Industrial 25
79,429
-0.4%
Financial 15
16,981
-1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media...

9h ago

Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media she’s now doing it full time.
She only has 75% of her brain after surgeries to remove tumours - but, Amy Martin...

9h ago

She only has 75% of her brain after surgeries to remove tumours - but, Amy Martin now has a PHD
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to...

11 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to raise R100 000 for SPCA
We chat to teen Peter Calcott, who hiked the Waterberg barefoot

09 Apr

We chat to teen Peter Calcott, who hiked the Waterberg barefoot
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22097.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo