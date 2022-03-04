52m ago

add bookmark

Ukrainian ambassador shocked after Russia shells, seizes control of Ukraine nuclear power station

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • Russian forces have seized control of a nuclear power station in Ukraine.
  • Ukrainian ambassador to SA, Liubov Abravitova, says they are deeply shocked by the recent shelling which has put the lives of millions of people in danger.
  • Abravitova has also lashed out at the South African government over its neutral stance.

Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa, Liubov Abravitova, says they are deeply shocked by the recent shelling which has put the lives of millions of people in danger.

This comes after Russian forces seized control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest such facility in Europe.

During a daily update briefing, an emotional and exhausted Abravitova said they were concerned about the seized power plant.

Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa, Liubov Abrav
Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa, Liubov Abravitova, in Pretoria with Todd Haskell from the office of the US ambassador.

"We have already informed the United Nations (UN) Security Council, who is responsible for peace and security, about this," she said.

Abravitova added the seizing of the nuclear plant could have a dire economic impact.

"This [could become] a global environmental crisis," she stressed.

ROLLING COVERAGE | Russian invasion of Ukraine: 'You are lying to yourself,' Macron tells Putin

The South African government had taken a neutral stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

South Africa, Namibia, Mozambique and Angola abstained during Wednesday's United Nations General Assembly vote to reprimand Russia for invading Ukraine, and to demand that Moscow withdraw its military forces.

The action was aimed at isolating Russia at the world body diplomatically.

On South Africa's stance, Abravitova said: 

We can see the consequences of what's happening now in South Africa after the statements and positions. The population is quite divided, and the population has more access to information and is aware of the danger of this.

Reports had emerged over the weekend about South Africans stranded in Ukraine being ill-treated and subjected to discrimination.

Abravitova rejected allegations of racism.

"We reject any allegations that foreigners that live in Ukraine were not treated correctly. I want us to understand what is happening in Ukraine. Clearly, the people want to get out of the country safely, but the invasion was something that no one was expecting and prepared for. People are fleeing and are trying to survive," she said.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
liubov abravitovarussiaukrainesouth africasecuritydiplomacy
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
35% - 4127 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
65% - 7601 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.38
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
20.37
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.77
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.28
-1.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.2%
Gold
1,946.68
+0.6%
Silver
25.25
+0.3%
Palladium
2,938.50
+5.3%
Platinum
1,092.50
+0.7%
Brent Crude
110.46
-2.2%
Top 40
67,715
-4.5%
All Share
74,059
-4.3%
Resource 10
85,395
-3.0%
Industrial 25
79,560
-6.2%
Financial 15
15,706
-4.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo