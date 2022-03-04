Ukrainian ambassador shocked after Russia shells, seizes control of Ukraine nuclear power station

- Russian forces have seized control of a nuclear power station in Ukraine.
- Ukrainian ambassador to SA, Liubov Abravitova, says they are deeply shocked by the recent shelling which has put the lives of millions of people in danger.
- Abravitova has also lashed out at the South African government over its neutral stance.
Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa, Liubov Abravitova, says they are deeply shocked by the recent shelling which has put the lives of millions of people in danger.
This comes after Russian forces seized control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest such facility in Europe.
During a daily update briefing, an emotional and exhausted Abravitova said they were concerned about the seized power plant.
"We have already informed the United Nations (UN) Security Council,
who is responsible for peace and security, about this," she said.
Abravitova added the seizing of the nuclear plant could have a dire economic impact.
"This [could become] a global environmental crisis," she stressed.
ROLLING COVERAGE | Russian invasion of Ukraine: 'You are lying to yourself,' Macron tells Putin
The South African government had taken a neutral stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
South Africa, Namibia, Mozambique and Angola abstained during Wednesday's United Nations General Assembly vote to reprimand Russia for invading Ukraine, and to demand that Moscow withdraw its military forces.
The action was aimed at isolating Russia at the world body diplomatically.
On South Africa's stance, Abravitova said:
Reports had emerged over the weekend about South Africans stranded in
Ukraine being ill-treated and subjected to discrimination.
Abravitova rejected allegations of racism.
"We reject any allegations that foreigners that live in Ukraine were not treated correctly. I want us to understand what is happening in Ukraine. Clearly, the people want to get out of the country safely, but the invasion was something that no one was expecting and prepared for. People are fleeing and are trying to survive," she said.
We want to
hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the
conversation in the comments section of this article.