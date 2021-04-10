54m ago

add bookmark

UKZN experiencing a critical shortage of human body donations for study

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A morgue attendant at funeral and burial services company Avbob.
A morgue attendant at funeral and burial services company Avbob.
Marco Longari
  • On Friday, the College of Health Sciences hosted a webinar titled 'The impact of Covid-19: awareness on body donation at UKZN', which looked at the processes the university follows to ensure ethical body donation as well as the protocols it followed during the pandemic.
  • 2016 UKZN received an average of 28 body donations a year. 
  • The College of Health Science conducts Covid-19 tests on all bodies received.


The University of KwaZulu-Natal says it is faced with a critical shortage of human body donations for the use of teaching and learning due to Covid-19. 

On Friday, the College of Health Sciences hosted a webinar titled 'The impact of Covid-19: awareness on body donation at UKZN', which looked at the processes the university follows to ensure ethical body donation, as well as the protocols it followed during the pandemic.

During the pandemic, the university had to acquire bodies from other provinces. 

"One of the key areas we are working on at UKZN is establishing guidelines regulating the transport of human bodies and body parts within and between provinces. This arose as a consequence of us acquiring cadaveric material when we had a critical shortage."


Although the body donor numbers are increasing, we still have a critical shortage for a sustainable dissection programme," said Dr Pamela Pillay, a lecturer at the Department of Clinical Anatomy. 

Pillay said that the pandemic and online learning presented a unique dilemma for the College of Health Sciences. 

"We limit the extent to which images from donations are placed in the public domain, and this includes social media and online learning platforms. During Covid-19, this presented a dilemma for academic staff within the discipline because we did not have consent from the body donors to release images on an online learning platform," she said. 

According to Pillay, since 2016, the university receives an average of 28 bodies a year which are donated to them for teaching and research. Body donors need to sign over written consent for their body to be used. 

Celumusa Mbokazi, a senior technician in the clinical anatomy department, explained that donated bodies were excluded on the following grounds:

- If a postmortem was done on the corpse;

- If the death occurred during or after a major surgery;

- An unnatural death, eg, ballistic trauma or a car accident;

- At the point of death resides outside of the KZN province;

- Suicide or any criminal cause of death; and

- If the person died of Covid-19, smallpox, anthrax, and viral hemorrhagic fever.

"For Covid-19, which [are] bodies we don't accept, for all the bodies we accept they have to be tested for Covid-19, and if the results come back and they are positive, we immediately contact the family and inform them so that they can make funeral arrangements," said Mbokazi.

Moving forward, Pillay said that they would be moving their body donation campaign to a virtual space like social media, Youtube, and through webinars.

"For us to sustain a successful body donation programme, there will (have to) be an ethical legal and institutional governance that will allow us to have a relationship with donors and their communities," she said.

"We are trying to bridge the gap of cultural limitation by establishing a relationship and educating communities on the value of body donation. However during the Covid-19 period this has been difficult," she added.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ukznkwazulu-natalscience
Lottery
2 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 6507 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1910 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 7868 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.61
(0.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.02
(0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.37
(0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.13
(0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(0.0)
Gold
1,743.98
(0.0)
Silver
25.25
(0.0)
Platinum
1,204.50
(0.0)
Brent Crude
62.95
(-0.4)
Palladium
2,641.93
(0.0)
All Share
67,191
(+0.2)
Top 40
61,459
(+0.3)
Financial 15
12,123
(+0.8)
Industrial 25
87,544
(+0.1)
Resource 10
68,608
(+0.2)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter

09 Apr 2021

5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now...

08 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now threading its way to the top
FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital

07 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo