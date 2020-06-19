34m ago

add bookmark

UN secretary-general António Guterres to deliver 2020 Nelson Mandela annual lecture

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
Fiona Goodall/Getty Images
  • The UN's secretary-general will deliver this year's Nelson Mandela annual lecture.
  • It will be the first lecture to be hosted digitally, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
  • It will be streamed live from Johannesburg and New York.

United Nations secretary-general António Guterres will deliver the 18th Nelson Mandela annual lecture on 18 July this year, the Nelson Mandela Foundation has announced.

This year's lecture will be the first to be hosted virtually, due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

"The theme for this year's lecture, 'Tackling the Inequality Pandemic: A new Social Contract for a New Era', will focus on the current inequalities that have come under sharp relief during the Covid-19 pandemic and will look ahead to what we must do to address the world's fragilities and build a fair globalisation," the foundation said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the foundation, the annual lecture invites prominent people to drive debate on significant social issues.

Speakers

Previous speakers include South Africa's Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, former US president Barack Obama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, and former South African president Thabo Mbeki, among many others.

Guterres is the ninth secretary-general of the United Nations, and took office in January 2017.

"Whether working as a volunteer in the poor neighbourhoods of Lisbon or representing his constituency in the Portuguese parliament and from his years as Prime Minister to his service as United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Mr Guterres has sought to ease suffering, protect the vulnerable and ensure human rights for all," the foundation said in its statement.

"These priorities have remained at the core of his efforts today as secretary-general of the United Nations."  

The lecture will be streamed live from the foundation's headquarters in Johannesburg and the United Nations in New York.

- Compiled by Paul Herman

Related Links
World in 'new and dangerous phase' of pandemic - WHO
Mandla Mandela slams UK right-wingers wanting to remove Madiba's statue in London
WHO eyes hundreds of millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses before 2021
Read more on:
antónio guterresnelson mandela lecutre
Lottery
2 scoop R149k in the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you feel government is doing enough to protect women against gender-based violence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
8% - 522 votes
No
67% - 4457 votes
It needs to do more
25% - 1694 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.29
(+0.37)
ZAR/GBP
21.37
(+1.14)
ZAR/EUR
19.34
(+0.75)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(+0.82)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.34)
Gold
1742.21
(+1.16)
Silver
17.60
(+1.32)
Platinum
809.00
(+0.56)
Brent Crude
41.20
(+1.72)
Palladium
1905.00
(+0.87)
All Share
54224.40
(+0.53)
Top 40
49812.34
(+0.45)
Financial 15
10552.73
(+0.58)
Industrial 25
75183.31
(-0.14)
Resource 10
49656.29
(+1.38)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

12h ago

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo