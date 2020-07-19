43m ago

add bookmark

UN secretary-general lays bare the greed of elites, failures of government to address inequality

Azarrah Karrim
UN Secretary-General, António Guterres.
UN Secretary-General, António Guterres.
@NelsonMandela, Twitter
  • UN secretary-general, António Guterres did not mince his words when he called on governments and private elites to do better when it comes to transforming inequalities. 
  • He was delivering the 18th Nelson Mandela Lecture under the theme: "Tackling the inequality pandemic: A new social contract for a new era".
  • He said Covid-19 exacerbated weaknesses in society, politics and economics.

In no uncertain terms, United Nations secretary-general, António Guterres, put into clear perspective stark social, economic, political and global inequalities rampant today and added that a new social contract was needed to bridge these gaps.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Speaking at the 18th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture, Guterres did not mince his words, saying the world had "been brought to our knees – by a microscopic virus".

"The pandemic has demonstrated the fragility of our world."

WATCH | 'Covid-19 must lead to new global deal and social contract' - UN Secretary-General Guterres

His lecture laid bare the greed among elite private business and people who played a role in exacerbating inequalities well before the Covid-19 pandemic.

"More than 70% of the world's people are living with rising income and wealth inequality. The 26 richest people in the world hold as much wealth as half the global population," Guterres said.

He added: "But income, pay and wealth are not the only measures of inequality. People's chances in life depend on their gender, family and ethnic background, race, whether or not they have a disability and other factors.

"Multiple inequalities intersect and reinforce each other across the generations. The lives and expectations of millions of people are largely determined by their circumstances at birth."

"Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, many people around the globe understood that inequality was undermining their life chances and opportunities.

"They saw a world out of balance. They felt left behind. They saw economic policies channelling resources upwards to the privileged few."

Guterres added that with the expansion of trade and technological progress, shifts in income distribution were seen on an unprecedented level.

"Between 1980 and 2016, the world's richest 1% captured 27% of the total cumulative growth in income.

"Low-skilled workers face an onslaught from new technologies, automation, the offshoring of manufacturing and the demise of labour organisations.

"Tax concessions, tax avoidance and tax evasion remain widespread. Corporate tax rates have fallen," he said.

Because of this, investment in resources that may reduce inequality – such as social protection, education and healthcare – has been scant, he added.

Growing distrust in institutions and leaders is also a threat to sustainable development, Guterres added.

"The new social contract between governments, people, civil society, businesses and more must integrate employment, sustainable development and social protection, based on equal rights and opportunities for all," he said.

"Taxation and redistribution policies also have a role in the new social contract. Everyone – individuals and corporations – must pay their fair share," he added.

In a statement which hit home for many South Africans, Guterres addressed rampant corruption.

"There is a place for taxes that recognise that the wealthy and well-connected have benefited enormously from the state, and from their fellow citizens”.

"We must break the vicious cycle of corruption, which is both a cause and effect of inequality. Corruption reduces and wastes funds available for social protection; it weakens social norms and the rule of law.

"And fighting corruption depends on accountability. The greatest guarantee of accountability is a vibrant civil society, including a free, independent media and responsible social media platforms that encourage healthy debate," he said.

He also addressed the failures of the global political and economic system which was not delivering critical public goods, such as healthcare, climate action and development.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has brought home the tragic disconnect between self-interest and the common interest; and the huge gaps in governance structures and ethical frameworks," Guterres said.

READ | Nelson Mandela Lecture: UN head says a new social contract is needed amid rampant inequality

However, he added: "A new global deal, based on a fair globalisation, on the rights and dignity of every human being, on living in balance with nature, on taking account of the rights of future generations, and on success measured in human, rather than economic terms, is the best way to change this.”

"Nelson Mandela said: 'One of the challenges of our time … is to reinstil in the consciousness of our people that sense of human solidarity, of being in the world for one another and because of and through others.'"

"The Covid-19 pandemic has reinforced this message more strongly than ever," Guterres said.

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Related Links
Nelson Mandela Lecture: UN head says a new social contract is needed amid rampant inequality
Ramaphosa: Mandela's example will help us overcome global pandemic
Mandela Day: Civil society leaders call for 'a new social contract' at annual lecture
Read more on:
unnelson mandela foudnationantónio guterresnelson mandelacoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you been affected by the massive job losses due to lockdown?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I have lost my job
19% - 1521 votes
No, my job is thankfully safe
43% - 3497 votes
No, but my job is not secure and I am very worried
38% - 3094 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Johannesburg suburb residents donate 'trikes' and uniforms to waste...

18 Jul 2020

FEEL GOOD | Johannesburg suburb residents donate 'trikes' and uniforms to waste reclaimers
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious...

17 Jul

WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious 'magic muffins'
FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

16 Jul

FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20199.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo