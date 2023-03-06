12m ago

'Unacceptable': Wits slams students for marching to VC's house, allegedly threatening to burn it

Nicole McCain
Wits University private campus security secure the Yale Road entrance against student protesters on Friday.
PHOTO: Alex Patrick/News24
  • A group of around 200 protesting Wits University students gathered at the vice-chancellor's house on Sunday.
  • It is alleged that they threatened to torch the building.
  • The student representative council rejected a number of concessions the university had made after several days of protests.

Wits University has slammed protesting students for marching to the institution's vice-chancellor's home and allegedly threatening to set it alight on Sunday.

It is understood that Professor Zeblon Vilakazi lives with his family, including children who are under the age of 12.

READ | Wits University protests: Amnesty International calls on police and campus security to show restraint

According to the institution, around 200 students marched to the property after the student representative council (SRC) rejected a number of the concessions the university had presented during negotiations to end the protests.

"We are managing the situation as best as we can. However, while we continue to find solutions to these systemic challenges, this behaviour is unacceptable as a means to resolve conflict," the university said.

"We condemn all forms of violence and implore the students, student leaders, and all other parties to exercise maximum restraint."

In a social media post, the SRC said the students, who are in need of accommodation, had decided to "peacefully sleep" outside Vilakazi's house to demonstrate the seriousness of their situation.

