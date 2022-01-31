Uncertain future for residents growing vegetables on old military base

Around 30 people are living on an old military base in Tamboerskloof, Cape Town.

It has not been used as an operational military base since World War 2.

Residents have clashed with soldiers who were moved onto the base in early 2020.

On an old military base in Tamboerskloof, Cape Town, illegal residents are growing vegetables alongside members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF). Some are living in the guard houses and sharing a toilet with the soldiers. But their future is uncertain.



The 20-hectare Erf 81 is the old Tamboerskloof Magazine Site. It has not been used as an operational military base since World War 2. Over the years, people have moved onto the base slowly. About 30 people now live in the buildings that are part of the old military base, and informal homes have been built on the north-eastern side of the property. The property is under the custodianship of the Department of Defence, and managed by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure.

The Tamboerskloof Residents' Association went to court in 2019 to evict the residents, who were represented by the Ndifuna Ukwazi (NU) law centre. NU argued that only the owner of the property could evict the families. The association withdrew its application, but in May 2021 it approached the High Court requesting the Minister of Defence to indicate whether or not she intended to evict the residents. Since then, a new minister has been appointed.

The Department of Defence did not reply to GroundUp's questions on whether or not the new minister had responded.

GroundUp Ashraf Hendricks

Meanwhile, in early 2020, SANDF soldiers were moved onto the base.

Alongside the soldiers, the residents continue to grow vegetables and keep animals, including chickens, rabbits and sheep. Dogs run up to greet visitors to the property. Scores of chickens roam around with chicks trailing behind them.

The gardens are lined with a mixture of cabbages, cucumbers, peppers, and a variety of herbs, and there are olive trees and apple trees. The name "Erf 81" is painted on a colourful mural.

GroundUp Ashraf Hendricks

André Laubscher was the first to move onto the property 27 years ago. He has become the caretaker. He said that in 2013 other people arrived, helped out in the gardens and started selling goods at the weekend market.

Twenty-year-old Thimna Jack has lived on the property since she was four years old. She followed her older brother and sister there when her mother decided it was better for her to live there. She said the site was thought to be safer than the townships, and the children could go to schools nearby.

The residents used to have a weekend market to sell their produce and interact with other Tamboerskloof residents. But Jack said it was shut down because of the noise, before the soldiers' arrival.

Resident Zintle Hashe has been living on the property for six years and grows and sells fresh produce. "There are people that were born here, who don't know any other home," she said.

READ | Reports reveal horrors of solitary confinement in SA prisons

"We have come up with ways for some time now on how to sustain ourselves," said another resident Unathi Dyantyi.

Some residents have clashed with soldiers, and in April 2020 Hashe formally filed a complaint with the Military Ombud about noise and hostility from the soldiers.

In her complaint, she said soldiers made a lot of noise when changing shifts, that strict access control to the property was inconvenient for the residents, and that the soldiers were rude. She said the residents acknowledged that they had settled on the property illegally but demanded the right to be treated with dignity.

GroundUp Ashraf Hendricks

Military Ombud, retired lieutenant general VR Masondo, held an inquiry, which included a site visit.

He found that the defence force had taken steps to minimise noise and said a channel of communication had been opened between residents and soldiers to deal with future problems.

In his report, Masondo said the Minister of Defence had asked the army to protect and safeguard the property by putting soldiers onto the base. The task had been given to a platoon of the Autshumato Anti-Aircraft Regiment, which had been deployed on the property on 13 February 2020. The plan was to prevent further illegal occupation, to secure the boundaries of the property and to ensure that facilities were repaired for use by SANDF members in order to make the site suitable for permanent occupation by the army, the Ombud said.

Army officers had explained that they had taken steps to ensure that the noise caused by military trucks was kept to a minimum, and had arranged the guards' shift rotations "in such a way that they do not interfere with the community while sleeping".

Standard military procedure required access control, the Ombud said.

GroundUp Ashraf Hendricks

Hashe and Dyantyi said the meetings held with the defence force after the complaint weren't fruitful. "Our problems didn't stop," said Dyantyi.

But not all residents were opposed to the soldiers' presence on the property.

The soldiers were "making sure we're treating the place well", said Jack.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.