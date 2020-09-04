Uncle arrested after four-year-old nephew's beheaded body found

A four-year-old boy was allegedly beheaded in the Eastern Cape on Thursday.

The boy's head was allegedly found covered in a cloth.

He was allegedly last seen in the company of his uncle, who was later arrested.

A 37-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly beheaded his four-year-old nephew.

The boy's body was allegedly found covered with cloth, while his head was found hanging from a tree.

The incident took place on Thursday in the Xolobe Administrative Area, Tsomo, in the Eastern Cape.

The suspect was allegedly in the company of his seven-year-old niece and the victim before the incident happened.

Police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni alleged the suspect forced his niece to go to school, while his nephew remained at home, under his care.

"Upon arrival back from school, the niece found the body of her brother covered with a cloth, already dead. Police were summoned to the scene and upon arrival, members made the gruesome discovery. They found the beheaded body of the boy.

"Upon searching the premises, the boy's head was found hanging outside in a tree. Police management is shocked and dismayed by the incident," claimed Mdleleni.

Police were investigating a case of murder and the suspect was expected to appear in the Tsomo Magistrate's Court on Monday.