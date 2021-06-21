WATCH | 'Under fire' - Gauteng premier David Makhura pleads for third wave to be taken seriously

Gauteng welcomed the SANDF's Military Health Services to assist with capacity at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.

An interim medical team of about 60 people has been deployed.

Makhura warned that the province's numbers were alarming and that citizens needed to take the third wave seriously.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Monday said the "province is burning" amid staggering Covid-19 infections, warning that residents should not take the third wave lightly.

Makhura was speaking at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, where he and Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi welcomed a contingent from the South African National Defence Force's Military Health Services, who will assist with Covid-19 medical support.

"As a premier, I don't want to send a message saying everything is okay. The message must be clear. I want to say to the people of the province: the house is under fire. We will not change this trajectory of the pandemic if we do not do certain dramatic things," said Makhura.

READ | SA’s private hospitals cull visiting hours, suspend surgeries as they buckle under 3rd wave

He said that he had observed restaurants and other public places packed, which was of great concern in a province that had already breached the infection peak of the first and second wave before it had even reached the peak of the current wave. He said that the province had not yet seen the impact in terms of behavioural change.

In the first and second wave, we managed to contain the pandemic, and we managed to contain it because our people of Gauteng were compliant and putting on their masks. I don't know what happened - our people are relaxing. What we are seeing in our communities is different from what we were seeing in the first and second wave.

"During the third wave, we need more support than we have ever needed before because you can see for yourself that the numbers relating to the third wave are way above where the numbers were during the first and second wave," he added.

Mokgethi echoed Makhura's sentiments on behavioural change.

"In the first and second wave, we managed to contain the pandemic, and we managed to contain it because our people of Gauteng were compliant and putting on their masks. What we are seeing in our communities is different from what we were seeing in the first and second wave," Mokgethi said.

READ | Covid-19 vaccines: CoronaVac application at advanced stage, Sputnik V still under review - Sahpra

Meanwhile, Brigadier-General Zuziwe Maso from the SANDF said that they were ready to assist in any way.

"The pandemic is affecting everyone, the defence force included, but because of the very nature of our work, we have got to support the country when in need. This is such a time when the invisible enemy is at the door we can do nothing but yield the call to come with a group of professionals and a medical task group," Maso said.