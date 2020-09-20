23m ago

Under-fire Stan Mathabatha gets backing from ANC in Limpopo after Cosatu calls for his axing

Jason Felix
Stan Mathabatha. Foto: Daily Sun
  • The ANC in Limpopo has moved to defend its chairperson and Premier Stan Mathabatha after Cosatu announced its intention to embark on a campaign to call for his head.
  • Cosatu is calling on the ANC in the province to act against those involved in allegations of corruption.
  • The party's provincial structures have affirmed its support for Mathabatha.

The ANC in Limpopo came out in defence of its provincial chairperson and Premier Stan Mathabatha following Cosatu's call for his head.

Last week, it resolved to embark on a campaign to demand consequence management and political accountability following serious allegations of corruption in the provincial government.

The trade union federation accused Mathabatha and the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) of being "AWOL" and quiet "at a time when society needs political leadership in the midst of rampant corruption…"

But the ANC's provincial leadership affirmed its "unwavering support" for Mathabatha.

Provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane said: "The ANC in Limpopo takes strong exception at the characterisation of our provincial chairperson and premier and his ability to lead both the ANC in the province and the government. The ANC, cognisant of the role of the alliance collective, will seek further engagements within the tripartite alliance and federation in particular."

He added:

“It is worrisome that the federation would ‘lump together’ such a list of trepidations, with the resolve of demeaning the person and character of Mathabatha, who is part of a collective.”

Lekganyane said the party would not deal with complaints via the media.

"The ANC is of the view that Cosatu is aware of existing avenues and platforms created specifically to enable alliance partners to interact," he said.

In a statement released after its PEC meeting, Cosatu provincial secretary Gerald Twala said Mathabatha and the ANC in Limpopo were not working in the spirit of a letter sent to party members, instructing all those facing serious crimes and allegations to step aside.

This after the provincial ANC took a decision to reinstate deputy chairperson Florence Radzilani and treasurer Danny Msiza who have been linked to the VBS scandal.

Twala said the premier had failed to deal with allegations of fraud and corruption in his office and other entities, like the Great North Transport, Limpopo Economic Development Agency, Road Agency Limpopo and several municipalities.

Lekganyane, however, said the ANC would seek further engagements within the tripartite alliance.

"It is worrisome that the federation would 'lump together' such a list of trepidations, with the resolve of demeaning the person and character of Mathabatha who is part of a collective.

"The ANC in Limpopo affirms its unwavering support for Mathabatha as chairperson and premier. Mathabatha enjoys the confidence of the ANC in Limpopo to lead both the organisation and government in the province," he added. 

Lekganyane said Mathabatha belonged to a collective of leaders both in the ANC and government and it would be unfair to single him out as a source of concern and a "feeble leader".

