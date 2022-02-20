Undercover cops rescue 2 people from kidnappers after high-speed car chase in Joburg

Two people have been rescued following a hijacking and kidnapping incident in Kensington.

They were allegedly carrying a lot of money when they were attacked.

Three people have been arrested, one fled the scene.

Two people were rescued after undercover police witnessed them being hijacked and kidnapped in Kensington on Saturday.



According to the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), three men were arrested after the swift response by undercover officers.

According to JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla, the officers were patrolling in the afternoon when they witnessed a hijacking and kidnapping.

"The victims were forced out of a Blue Chana Benni at gunpoint. Officers made a U-turn, and the suspects fled the scene," Fihla said in a statement.

He said a silver Toyota Etios, with no registration plates, sped off in one direction and a white Toyota Quantum in another.

Officers decided to go after the Toyota Quantum because the victims were held hostage in it.

READ | Police lack training and technology to deal with latest spike in kidnappings - crime experts

Fihla said a high-speed chase ensued, and shots were fired as officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which was driving recklessly.

"The Toyota Quantum lost control and crashed into a huge tree at the corner of 11th Avenue and 8th streets, Kensington. Three male suspects were apprehended, as one suspect fled the scene on foot."

Two 9mm pistols were recovered and the two hostages were rescued with no injuries.

"It's alleged that the hostages were carrying a large amount of money that the suspects in the Toyota Etios managed to flee with," Fihla said.

He said the accused were currently out on bail for other crimes. Fihla said they were some of the most wanted criminals for hijackings and armed business robberies in the Jeppe area.

They have been charged with hijacking, kidnapping, and possessing unlicenced firearms. They are expected to appear in court on Monday 21 February.

On Friday, Police Minister Bheki Cele said that crime statistics showed a sharp increase in the number of kidnappings ver the past three months.

He said 2 605 kidnapping cases had been opened across the country during the reporting period.