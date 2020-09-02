11m ago

Underpayments, overpayments, double dipping - AG's findings on UIF and the social grant relief

Sesona Ngqakamba
  • Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu released the first special report on the management of government's Covid-19 initiatives. 
  • He said they flagged a high number of payments requiring investigation.
  • Makwetu said the audit's data analysed identified indicators of a higher risk of fraud and abuse of funds.

There have been ineligible beneficiaries, over and underpayments, invalid rejection of beneficiaries, fraud and double-dipping in the payment of social grant relief funds and the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF). 

These were some findings the office of Auditor-General (AG) Kimi Makwetu released on Wednesday in its first special report on the financial management of government's Covid-19 initiatives.

The report formed part of a series dealing with the financial management of the government's Covid-19 initiatives, covering R68.9 billion (47%) of the R147.4 billion spending, Makwetu said.

The audit work for the report was for all expenditure up to and including 31 July 2020. 

Releasing findings on the Temporary Employee/Employer relief scheme benefit, the social distress grant and top-up of existing grants, Makwetu said overpayments were identified for UIF during Level 5 of the lockdown, which was known as the hard lockdown because periods of inactivity were not taken into account when determining payments. 

Makwetu said the audit's data analysed identified indicators of a higher risk of fraud and abuse of funds. 

The funds were introduced to provide economic relief to vulnerable citizens in distress due to Covid-19. 

According to the report, by 31 July, the UIF had paid just over R37 billion for temporary relief, while the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) paid R19.6 billion in social grants. 

After analysing payment data and grant beneficiary information against other government databases, the AG said it flagged a high number of payments that required investigations. 

Deceased

The payments were to people who were below the legal age of employment, deceased, working within government, students funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme and social grant beneficiaries.  

Through analysing the payment data and checking the beneficiary information against other government databases, they flagged a high number of payments that require investigation - work to verify these were continuing. 

On the R350 social relief grant amid Covid-19, the AG found that it was paid to people who were not in distress and that there was limited verification on whether applicants were receiving other income during the application process. 

Makwetu said data analytics the office had used to scrutinise records of the four million people in the database for the relief grant, also found that over 30 000 beneficiaries were identified as needing further investigation. 

"Among these are people working in government, and recipients of UIF payments, and other social grants and government pension that also picked up a benefit in respect of this R350. We believe it was not intended for people like those," Makwetu said.

The AG added that the changes to an information technology system that did not allow payments to be made on time for May saw a manual workaround which resulted in duplicate payments and other beneficiaries not receiving their grants.

Makwetu said SASSA assured his office that the error was subsequently corrected and payments made.

On economic and social distress relief funds, the AG found that most were disbursing funds during the lockdown period.

However, some were slow in getting off the ground due to challenges such as limited uptake or the application process being "cumbersome or flawed."

The AG also found that the distribution of food parcels by SASSA was not cost-effective - that control over the distribution was also not always practical. 

This resulted in increased time from application to distribution, also leading to situations where food parcels got damaged or were poorly packaged - and beneficiaries receiving more food than they were entitled to, the report also noted. 

