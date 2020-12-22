Underworld 'kingpins' accused of international steroid smuggler's murder granted R100 000 bail

Three alleged underworld figures have been charged for the murder of "Steroid King" Brian Wainstein.

They were granted bail of R100 000 on condition that they report to the police station every Monday.

They are facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder and money laundering.

The Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday granted three alleged underworld figures accused of the murder of "Steroid King" Brian Wainstein R100 000 bail.

The suspects, Mark Lifman, Jerome Booysen and William Steven, appeared on charges of conspiracy, murder and money laundering after they handed themselves over to the police.

The case against the three had earlier been adjourned following a bomb scare.

According to the State, Lifman had paid Booysen, who, in turn, paid Steven for the hit on the international steroid smuggler who was killed in his Constantia home in 2017.

It's alleged that they then enjoyed the proceeds of the steroid trade after Wainstein's murder.

READ | International 'Steroid King' shot dead in Cape Town home in possible hit

The State requested bail be set at R100 000, however, the lawyers of the accused argued that the bail amount was too high and that Steven would not be able to pay since he was a pensioner with an income of R1 800 per month.

The court, however, heard that Steven owned property while Lifman owned a hotel and Booysen rented property to students.

The State had requested that bail conditions included the handing over of their travel documents, firearms and being placed under house arrest.

Lifman and Booysen's lawyer, advocate Jantjie Van Niekerk, argued that the prosecution had no grounds to confiscate Lifman's eight firearms and Booysen's one firearm since the case spanned back to 2017.

"They (prosecution) had three years to confiscate the firearms for the investigation, but did not do so," said Van Niekerk.

The prosecution said it had witnesses that would be able to link the suspects to the murder, which it maintained suggested that they were a threat to society and needed to be placed under house arrest.

The court, however, found that there wasn't enough evidence that they posed a threat. The condition of house arrest was not granted and their firearms would not be confiscated.

Lifman was expected to report to the Sea Point police station, Booysen to Bellville and Steven to Kraaifontein every Monday.

The case was postponed to 9 February 2021 for further investigation.