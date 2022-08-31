58m ago

add bookmark

Unemployed father fixes potholes on busy Pretoria road to feed his family

accreditation
Warren Mabona
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eric Nsembene gets donations from motorists and taxi drivers for fixing potholes on this busy road in Mamelodi.
Eric Nsembene gets donations from motorists and taxi drivers for fixing potholes on this busy road in Mamelodi.
Warren Mabona, GroundUp
  • An unemployed father is fixing potholes on a busy road in Mamelodi, northeast of Pretoria.
  • He gets donations from passing motorists and uses the money to support his family.
  • He says he uses stones, mud and water to fill up the potholes.

Eric Nsembene was retrenched from his job in the construction sector six years ago and has struggled to find permanent employment.

Nsembene then decided to volunteer his time to fix a pothole-ridden road near his home in Mamelodi, northeast of Pretoria, GroundUp reported.

The 37-year-old gets donations from taxi drivers and motorists who use the busy Tsamaya Avenue. He lives in a shack with his family in Riversand, about 800 metres away.

Nsembene told GroundUp he used stones, mud and water to fix the potholes during the day from Monday to Saturday. He said he made about R250 per day from the donations of passing motorists.

He added:

I use the money to support myself, my wife and our child. I was retrenched, and life became difficult. So, I decided to fix potholes in 2020 as many cars were struggling to move on this road.

Nsembene said Tsamaya Avenue was very busy, and some of the potholes would open up again four or five days after being fixed.

"I go back and fix them again," said Nsembene.

Eric Nsembene
Eric Nsembene says the money from donations helps him support his family.
GroundUp Warren Mabona

Taxi driver Ronald Baloyi said Nsembene's work saved him money as the road had damaged his vehicle in the past.

"He is helping us a lot, and I give him money every day. I used to buy wheel bearings very often, but that man has made my work easier," said Baloyi.

READ | Making a little money from filling in potholes

Ward councillor Rabasotho Masupha said the project that was aimed at fixing the road came to a halt as a result of a legal dispute between the contractor and Gauteng Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo.

"Tsamaya Avenue will be fixed when the dispute ends or when another contractor is appointed," said Masupha.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pretoriagautengservice delivery
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Some South Africans are not happy after Meghan Markle relayed a story about her 2019 royal tour to SA. What are your views?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Much ado about nothing - just more social media noise
70% - 554 votes
Ag shame, she was totally quoted out of context
7% - 52 votes
I fully agree with their sentiments
24% - 188 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.03
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.80
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.04
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.70
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.4%
Gold
1,711.41
-0.8%
Silver
18.07
-2.0%
Palladium
2,079.50
-0.6%
Platinum
847.50
-0.4%
Brent Crude
99.31
-5.8%
Top 40
61,090
-0.4%
All Share
67,636
-0.4%
Resource 10
60,150
-1.2%
Industrial 25
84,038
+0.5%
Financial 15
15,061
-1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They...

26 Aug

Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They deserve a chance'
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22242.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo