Unemployed father fixes potholes on busy Pretoria road to feed his family

An unemployed father is fixing potholes on a busy road in Mamelodi, northeast of Pretoria.

He gets donations from passing motorists and uses the money to support his family.

He says he uses stones, mud and water to fill up the potholes.

Eric Nsembene was retrenched from his job in the construction sector six years ago and has struggled to find permanent employment.

Nsembene then decided to volunteer his time to fix a pothole-ridden road near his home in Mamelodi, northeast of Pretoria, GroundUp reported.

The 37-year-old gets donations from taxi drivers and motorists who use the busy Tsamaya Avenue. He lives in a shack with his family in Riversand, about 800 metres away.

Nsembene told GroundUp he used stones, mud and water to fix the potholes during the day from Monday to Saturday. He said he made about R250 per day from the donations of passing motorists.

He added:

I use the money to support myself, my wife and our child. I was retrenched, and life became difficult. So, I decided to fix potholes in 2020 as many cars were struggling to move on this road.

Nsembene said Tsamaya Avenue was very busy, and some of the potholes would open up again four or five days after being fixed.

"I go back and fix them again," said Nsembene.

GroundUp Warren Mabona

Taxi driver Ronald Baloyi said Nsembene's work saved him money as the road had damaged his vehicle in the past.

"He is helping us a lot, and I give him money every day. I used to buy wheel bearings very often, but that man has made my work easier," said Baloyi.

READ | Making a little money from filling in potholes

Ward councillor Rabasotho Masupha said the project that was aimed at fixing the road came to a halt as a result of a legal dispute between the contractor and Gauteng Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo.

"Tsamaya Avenue will be fixed when the dispute ends or when another contractor is appointed," said Masupha.