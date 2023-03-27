39m ago

Unemployed Joburg woman wins R75m PowerBall jackpot

Cebelihle Bhengu
An unemployed Joburg woman won R75 million PowerBall jackpot.
An unemployed Joburg woman won R75 million PowerBall jackpot.
File/News24
  • A Johannesburg woman, who plays the Lotto occasionally, won R75 million in the PowerBall Jackpot this year.
  • The woman bought her ticket from Spar in Fourways earlier this month.
  • She will build her family a house and invest in her children's education.

An unemployed Johannesburg woman won R75 million, the biggest PowerBall jackpot this year.

The woman bought her ticket at Spar in Fourways on 17 March. 

The woman said she played the Lotto occasionally and was happy to learn she had won after choosing the winning numbers with her husband. 

"When I checked the results at home and realised I had won, I became very excited. I was always hopeful that I would one day win the jackpot," she added, saying she would build herself a house and invest in her children's education. 

IThuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the woman.

"The exciting times continue for us at IThuba with the new PowerBall multimillionaire winning the highest jackpot of 2023 so far. We congratulate the latest winner and look forward to sharing this experience with future winners. Who's next?" she said.

News24 reported the woman was among several players who won big this month. They are in Gqeberha, Cape Town, and Bloemfontein. 

A Gqeberha pensioner won R23 million in the PowerBall Plus Jackpot, while a retired surveyor from Cape Town won R11 million, which he said he would spend on travelling.

A player from Bloemfontein in the Free State became the highest daily winner of 2023 with R524 000 for the Daily Lotto Jackpot.


