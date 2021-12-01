23m ago

add bookmark

Unemployed Limpopo woman bags R50 million in lotto draw

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A 28-year-old Limpopo woman has been identified as the winner of a R50 million lotto prize.
A 28-year-old Limpopo woman has been identified as the winner of a R50 million lotto prize.
News24
  • A 28-year-old Limpopo woman won R50 million in a PowerBall PLUS draw.
  • The woman selected the winning numbers in a quick pick two weeks ago.
  • She plans to use the money to build her mother a house.

A 28-year-old Limpopo woman has been identified as the winner of R50 million in a lotto draw.

The unemployed woman from Groblersdal won the PowerBall PLUS prize two weeks ago.

The winning numbers were 29, 32, 33, 45, 47 and PowerBall 15. The numbers were played using the quick pick selection, with a wager of R45, said national lottery operator Ithuba.

"I have been unemployed since 2016, and I've been surviving off my mother's small income. Before that, I was a general worker on the farms. I decided to play the PowerBall when my boyfriend encouraged me to," said the winner.

ALSO READ | KwaZulu-Natal pensioner wins R100 million Lotto prize

She hopes to use her winnings to build houses for her mom and her boyfriend's mom.

"At the moment, I am so overwhelmed with mixed emotions. I am happy and scared at the same time. I had been playing for a long time, and I believe that everyone has their day. When it's your time, it will happen, so people should keep on playing because you never know," she added.

"Our team has offered the winner trauma counselling followed by extensive financial advice to assist her with financial planning at no cost," said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

In the same lotto draw, a 72-year-old man won R100 million after he spent R7.50 on the winning ticket in the PowerBall draw, which he bought in Margate, KwaZulu-Natal.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ithubalimpopopowerballlotto
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
President Ramaphosa has punted the idea of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for South Africans. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The right thing to do. We desperately need more South Africans vaccinated to prevent further mutations and restore normality in our lives.
72% - 5927 votes
A risky strategy. Compulsory vaccinations may have unintended consequences and damage our rollout campaign.
28% - 2359 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.84
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
21.10
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.94
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.33
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.5%
Gold
1,786.34
+0.6%
Silver
22.92
+0.4%
Palladium
1,774.00
+1.8%
Platinum
960.10
+2.0%
Brent Crude
69.23
-5.5%
Top 40
64,590
+0.8%
All Share
70,959
+0.7%
Resource 10
68,016
+1.1%
Industrial 25
93,476
+0.4%
Financial 15
13,773
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo