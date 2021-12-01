Unemployed Limpopo woman bags R50 million in lotto draw

A 28-year-old Limpopo woman won R50 million in a PowerBall PLUS draw.

A 28-year-old Limpopo woman has been identified as the winner of R50 million in a lotto draw.

The unemployed woman from Groblersdal won the PowerBall PLUS prize two weeks ago.

The winning numbers were 29, 32, 33, 45, 47 and PowerBall 15. The numbers were played using the quick pick selection, with a wager of R45, said national lottery operator Ithuba.

"I have been unemployed since 2016, and I've been surviving off my mother's small income. Before that, I was a general worker on the farms. I decided to play the PowerBall when my boyfriend encouraged me to," said the winner.

She hopes to use her winnings to build houses for her mom and her boyfriend's mom.

"At the moment, I am so overwhelmed with mixed emotions. I am happy and scared at the same time. I had been playing for a long time, and I believe that everyone has their day. When it's your time, it will happen, so people should keep on playing because you never know," she added.

"Our team has offered the winner trauma counselling followed by extensive financial advice to assist her with financial planning at no cost," said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

In the same lotto draw, a 72-year-old man won R100 million after he spent R7.50 on the winning ticket in the PowerBall draw, which he bought in Margate, KwaZulu-Natal.