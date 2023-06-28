1h ago

‘Unfair and unreasonable’: Outa asks Joburg metro to hold off on property rates hike but City stands firm

Alex Patrick
Joburg Finance MMC Dada Morero.
Alex Patrick
  • The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has asked the City of Johannesburg to suspend the property rate increase.
  • Finance MMC Dada Morero announced a 2% increase in property rates this month. 
  • Outa warned that the increase excludes the valuation increase on properties. 

The City of Johannesburg has been asked to hold off on the property rate increase until all objections lodged can be resolved.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) told the City that the suspension would offer relief to the metro's residents and businesses.

Outa said delaying the hike would create a fair process "until a credible conclusion has been reached between the City and the particular ratepayer". 

Earlier this month, Finance MMC Dada Morero announced a 2% increase in property rates as part of the new budget.

Outa warned that the increase excluded the valuation increase posed by the recent General Valuation Roll (GVR) of 2023.

The GVR is a document with the property information of all properties liable for rates within the boundaries of Johannesburg. 

Outa raised concern with the City over its turnaround time in addressing objections before the new rates apply.

It was also concerned with the credibility of the method used to determine the rates of the 934 652 properties within Johannesburg. 

In a statement on Tuesday, Outa's executive manager for social innovation, Julius Kleynhans, said the looming rates increase was a "major concern with regards to the sustainability and affordability for Johannesburg ratepayers, as this is on top of already exorbitant increases in other City tariffs". 

READ | Coastal provinces have highest demand for rental properties in SA, says report

He said people and businesses were leaving Joburg to live in municipalities where it was cheaper and safer, "where they can protect their asset value and get good services for the money they pay". 

Outa believed the method used by the City's valuers may have resulted in mistakes on certain property values regarding "fairness and reasonableness".

Kleynhans said this posed significant financial implications for these property owners. 

"We believe it would be fair for the objection process to be finalised before rates increases are applied," he said.

With this in mind, and the recent disruptions within the City that had a direct effect on service delivery, we asked the City to consider flagging all accounts which have logged a formal objection to the new proposed valuations within the GVR 2023 and to apply only the 2% property rates increase until such an objection has been resolved.


Veli Hlophe, the deputy director of the City's rates policy department, responded to queries about the letter at a press briefing on tariffs on Wednesday morning.

He said the GVR process allowed 80 days for anyone who felt their property was incorrectly valued to register their objections.

He said that objection period had closed, and the City only received around 40 000 objections, about 6% of the 934 652 properties.

“If [residents] had an issue they should have addressed the issue, the process is closed and [the City] has legally complied with all processes.”

He said if there were still objections, residents could lodge a Section 78 query with the City.


