1h ago

add bookmark

'Unfortunate and disingenuous' - Santaco hits back at Cosatu strike threats over taxi load capacity

Canny Maphanga
Taxis that conduct long distance travel loading at 100% capacity at Wanderers' taxi rank.
Taxis that conduct long distance travel loading at 100% capacity at Wanderers' taxi rank.
Canny Maphanga, News24
  • Santaco has called Cosatu's threat to strike over the full loading capacity regulation for some taxis "disingenuous and unfortunate".
  • In a recent update to regulations, government allowed taxis to load their vehicles to 100% capacity for local travel.
  • Santaco says it does not take this decision lightly.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has said labour federation Cosatu's threat to strike over the full loading capacity regulation for some taxis is unfortunate and disingenuous.

"Santaco's battle with government has been nothing except for the survival of not only taxi associations, as alleged by Cosatu, but also the preservation of jobs of the many semi-skilled workers in the industry, whom Cosatu as an advocate of the workers has dismally failed to fight for," Santaco president Phillip Taaibosch said in a statement over the weekend.

This came after the labour federation reportedly threatened to strike over government's decision to increase the capacity of taxis to 100% for local trips.

READ: EXPLAINER | Why taxis decided to increase capacity to 100% despite Covid-19 fears

According to IOL, Cosatu warned on Friday that the decision by the government posed a threat to the health of workers who are ferried by taxis every day.

Santaco said it took serious exception to Cosatu's "posturing to the gallery without any alternative proposals to deal with issues at hand".

"For Cosatu to say that government threw 'workers under the bus' in favour of the taxi industry is therefore disingenuous and gives clear testimony of their absolute ignorance of what has been happening in the taxi industry since day one of the lockdown," Taaibosch added.

The taxi council further states that the decision to allow full loading capacity in taxis comes after a month of "difficult and painful" boardroom discussions with government, and that government did not "succumb" to the taxi industry's demands.

"Santaco accepted the decision by government not because it's a total solution to the problems faced by the taxi industry during lockdown, but mainly because it was a mutual compromise between the parties," he said.

The taxi council further says it does not take this decision lightly, and has since engaged all provinces to intensify compliance and has sought additional measures to protect commuters at all times while inside taxis.

"We therefore want to thank the Minister of Transport for his resolve in helping curb the looming collapse of this 100% black-owned business," he concluded.

As of Sunday, 19 July, the country has 364 328 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 191 059 recoveries and 5 033 deaths.


Related Links
Long-distance taxis hardest hit during lockdown - Santaco
EXPLAINER | Thousands stranded: Why taxis are striking across Gauteng
Taxi windows must stay slightly open to help reduce Covid-19 spread, says Mkhize
Read more on:
santacocosatulockdowncoronavirustransport
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What was your take on Cricket South Africa’s 3TC Solidarity Cup. event over the weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I loved the innovation and finally getting to watch some local cricket!
14% - 183 votes
3 teams in one match? No thanks, I’m more of traditionalist!
7% - 91 votes
Didn’t bother to watch!
79% - 1025 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Johannesburg suburb residents donate 'trikes' and uniforms to waste...

18 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Johannesburg suburb residents donate 'trikes' and uniforms to waste reclaimers
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious...

17 Jul

WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious 'magic muffins'
FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

16 Jul 2020

FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo